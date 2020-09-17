IPL 2020, MI vs DC: Jayant Yadav heaps praises on Trent Boult after 9-wicket win

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma on Thursday admitted that the side will surely miss the services of pacer Lasith Malinga and said 'it is hard to fill his boots'. Lasith Malinga has requested unavailability for the season for personal reasons and to be with family back home in Sri Lanka, as per an MI release. Australian pacer James Pattinson joined the side as Malinga's replacement. Despite the absence of Malinga, MI has Kiwi pacers Trent Boult, Mitchell McClenaghan, Australia's Nathan Coulter-Nile, and Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah."It is hard to fill the boots of Malinga, whatever he has done for Sri Lanka and Mumbai Indians, it's remarkable. He has been a match-winner for us, whenever we found ourselves in a hard situation, he bailed us out. Unfortunately, he is not part of the team this year, but we have Coulter-Nile, Boult this year and these players will play a crucial role. What Malinga did is uncomparable," Rohit said while addressing a pre-season virtual press conference with head coach Mahela Jayawardene. "It is important the guys who take his place come without any baggage. Here in Mumbai, we make clear for our players as to what is their role. That is what the culture is at MI," he added. The 13th edition of the league will start from September 19, with CSK locking horns with Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener.
Kings XI Punjab's team Captain, KL Rahul lauded Chris Gayle, saying that one more good inning from left-handed West Indies batsman in next game will make them win. A sparkling 99 from Chris Gayle took KXIP to a terrific total of 185/4 against Rajasthan Royals (RR), unfortunately it was not enough and RR beat KXIP by 7 wickets in 50th match of IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. "We love having him in dressing room and see him batting the way he's batting. No one will ever say he is 41. It's a great sign for us. Hopefully one more good inning from Chris in next game and we should be able to sneak in (top 4)," said KL Rahul.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by 7 wickets in the 50th match of IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.Rajasthan Royals' Rahul Tewatia said it was a do-or-die game for them. "Every match was do-or- die for us, and this was also a do-or-die game for us. We were struggling in tournament, our bowling was less impactful in 2-3 matches and we were losing wickets in powerplay. Now Sanju is batting well and Ben Stokes is giving us good start. It gives us momentum and confidence," said Rahul Tewatia during a press conference, after winning the match.
After suffering 9-wicket defeat against Mumbai Indians in 51st match of IPL 2020 on October 31, Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif said that losing matches back to back is not an easy thing, and the team is looking forward to upcoming matches. "Players are feeling bit of pressure, we expect that losing couple of matches back to back not an easy thing but we are trying to keep the team together and still looking forward to those matches coming up," said Kaif. Delhi Capitals was once poised to easily qualify for the playoffs but has lost four matches straight, and has one match to play. DC is currently on 3rd spot in IPL table.
Mumbai Indians players left team hotel in Abu Dhabi for game in Dubai against Delhi Capitals on October 31. Mumbai Indians (MI) have already secured a spot in playoffs. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals (DC) are still in the top four of the IPL points table.
Chennai Super Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets in a last ball thriller match on October 29 at the Dubai International Stadium. A sustained effort by Ruturaj Gaikwad and last minute cameo by Ravindra Jadeja saw CSK clinching the 49th match of ongoing IPL season. Although, CSK is out of the race for playoffs, team's head coach Stephen Fleming said they are still pleased to win the game, noting that since they were out of competition, the nervousness wasn't much while chasing the total. Chennai Super Kings is on the last spot of the IPL table with only 5 wins in 13 matches.
Chennai Super Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets in a last ball thriller match on October 29 at the Dubai International Stadium. A sustained effort by Ruturaj Gaikwad and last minute cameo by Ravindra Jadeja saw CSK clinching the 49th match of ongoing IPL season. This loss makes the road for playoffs tough for KKR which has 12 points, and has one game to play. Team's mentor David Hussey while conceding defeat said KKR is still breathing, and the team will be charged up for the next game against Rajasthan Royals.
Suryakumar Yadav's spirited unbeaten innings of 79 off 43 balls guided Mumbai Indians to a five-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 48th match of IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in..