IPL 2020, MI vs DC: Jayant Yadav heaps praises on Trent Boult after 9-wicket win

Mumbai Indians (MI) displayed a clinical performance to defeat Delhi Capitals (DC) by nine wickets at the Dubai International Stadium in the 51st match of IPL 2020 on October 31.

While addressing a press conference, MI player Jayant Yadav praised his teammate Trent Boult who took three crucial wickets in the power play in today's match.

Yadav said, "Trent Boult is a quality bowler he is a world class bowler especially with a new ball.

He is the highest wicket taking bowler in the power play this season.

It shows the quality of the Boult.

MI is on the top of the table of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL).