'Arrest, send to Andaman for 10 yrs': Shiv Sena vs Mufti, Abdullah on Art 370

Maharashtra government led-Shiv Sena party leader, Sanjay Raut slammed Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party's (JKPDP) chief, Mehbooba Mufti over her remark on Article 370. "Be it Farooq Abdullah or Mehbooba Mufti, if someone talks about taking China's help to challenge India's Constitution, then they should be arrested and sent to Andaman for 10 years. How are they roaming free?" said Sanjay Raut, while talking to media. Raut also shared his favourite choice for the position of chief minister of Bihar, he said "I am following him (Tejashwi Yadav) from the long time, he is brilliant among the youngsters (sons of political party leaders in several states) who came into politics."
Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on November 03 said former chief minister of JandK, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed dream was to make a bridge of peace between India and its neighbours, and this formula will have to be adopt by the present government. She said, "PDP wants JandK should become a bridge of peace. Be it our neighbouring nations like Pakistan or China, who recently tried to enter LAC, I believe Mufti Ji's dream of making JandK a bridge between India and its neighbours, is a formula, which govt will have to adopt."
Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti said that earlier laws were people-friendly but now laws are being imposed against their existence. Mehbooba Mufti said, "Earlier all laws were made in consultation with public and they were people-friendly. But now, laws are being imposed on Kashmiris which are against their existence and we won't tolerate it. Elections are not priority for us."
Kashmiri women are also not far behind from their male counterparts in showing their talent in every field, and Nasreena Akhter, a young entrepreneur, is a living example of this. Hailing from militant stronghold Pulwama district, Nasreena started her own business venture of making embroidery items with the help of Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP). Nasreena recalls that she fully established her embroidery unit 'Malik Textiles' after getting a loan from District industries Centre (DIC), Pulwama under PMEGP. With her successful venture, Nasreena also provides employment to 11 people, who are mostly non-locals from Bihar. Her unit produces all kinds of crewel curtains, bed sheets, devout covers, pillow, cushion covers among other things.