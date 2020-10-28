Global  
 

'Arrest, send to Andaman for 10 yrs': Shiv Sena vs Mufti, Abdullah on Art 370

'Arrest, send to Andaman for 10 yrs': Shiv Sena vs Mufti, Abdullah on Art 370

'Arrest, send to Andaman for 10 yrs': Shiv Sena vs Mufti, Abdullah on Art 370

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut targeted Jammu and Kashmir politicians Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah over the abrogation of the erstwhile state's special status.

Raut was asked a question about Mufti reportedly saying that she will seek China's help regarding dilution of Article 370.

He said that such people should be arrested and sent to Andaman and Nicobar for 10 years.

Political parties of rivals Mufti (PDP) and Abdullah (NC) have joined hands with 4 other outfits to seek restoration of J&K's special status.

The grouping has been named People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration.

Watch the full video for more.


Sanjay Raut Sanjay Raut Indian politician

Mehbooba should be arrested and sent to Andaman for 10 years: Sanjay Raut on her remark over Article 370 [Video]

Mehbooba should be arrested and sent to Andaman for 10 years: Sanjay Raut on her remark over Article 370

Maharashtra government led-Shiv Sena party leader, Sanjay Raut slammed Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party's (JKPDP) chief, Mehbooba Mufti over her remark on Article 370. "Be it Farooq Abdullah or Mehbooba Mufti, if someone talks about taking China's help to challenge India's Constitution, then they should be arrested and sent to Andaman for 10 years. How are they roaming free?" said Sanjay Raut, while talking to media. Raut also shared his favourite choice for the position of chief minister of Bihar, he said "I am following him (Tejashwi Yadav) from the long time, he is brilliant among the youngsters (sons of political party leaders in several states) who came into politics."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:14Published

Shiv Sena Shiv Sena Political party in Maharashtra, India

Shiv Sena backs French President Macron over cartoon row

 An editorial in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said political parties and Muslim community in India have no reason to get involved into the "internal..
IndiaTimes

Mehbooba Mufti Mehbooba Mufti

We want JandK to become 'bridge of peace' between India and its neighbours: Mufti [Video]

We want JandK to become 'bridge of peace' between India and its neighbours: Mufti

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on November 03 said former chief minister of JandK, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed dream was to make a bridge of peace between India and its neighbours, and this formula will have to be adopt by the present government. She said, "PDP wants JandK should become a bridge of peace. Be it our neighbouring nations like Pakistan or China, who recently tried to enter LAC, I believe Mufti Ji's dream of making JandK a bridge between India and its neighbours, is a formula, which govt will have to adopt."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:18Published

Our present battle is for restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's special position: Mehbooba

 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said she would go to any extent to safeguard the future of the youth of Jammu and Kashmir by..
IndiaTimes
'Laws are made against Kashmiris' existence,' says Mehbooba Mufti [Video]

'Laws are made against Kashmiris' existence,' says Mehbooba Mufti

Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti said that earlier laws were people-friendly but now laws are being imposed against their existence. Mehbooba Mufti said, "Earlier all laws were made in consultation with public and they were people-friendly. But now, laws are being imposed on Kashmiris which are against their existence and we won't tolerate it. Elections are not priority for us."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:01Published

Mufti Islamic jurist qualified to issue a nonbinding opinion on a point of Islamic law


Andaman and Nicobar Islands Andaman and Nicobar Islands Union territory of India


Jammu and Kashmir (state) Jammu and Kashmir (state) Former state administered by India

PAGD, Congress reject official statement on new J&K land laws

 A day after the J&K government explained the rationale behind the amendments to the land laws that allow outsiders to buy land in the Union territory,..
IndiaTimes
PM employment scheme fulfils Kashmiri woman's entrepreneurial dream [Video]

PM employment scheme fulfils Kashmiri woman's entrepreneurial dream

Kashmiri women are also not far behind from their male counterparts in showing their talent in every field, and Nasreena Akhter, a young entrepreneur, is a living example of this. Hailing from militant stronghold Pulwama district, Nasreena started her own business venture of making embroidery items with the help of Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP). Nasreena recalls that she fully established her embroidery unit 'Malik Textiles' after getting a loan from District industries Centre (DIC), Pulwama under PMEGP. With her successful venture, Nasreena also provides employment to 11 people, who are mostly non-locals from Bihar. Her unit produces all kinds of crewel curtains, bed sheets, devout covers, pillow, cushion covers among other things.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:20Published

Farooq Abdullah Farooq Abdullah Indian politician from Kashmir


Nicobar Islands Nicobar Islands


