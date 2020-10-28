'Arrest, send to Andaman for 10 yrs': Shiv Sena vs Mufti, Abdullah on Art 370

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut targeted Jammu and Kashmir politicians Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah over the abrogation of the erstwhile state's special status.

Raut was asked a question about Mufti reportedly saying that she will seek China's help regarding dilution of Article 370.

He said that such people should be arrested and sent to Andaman and Nicobar for 10 years.

Political parties of rivals Mufti (PDP) and Abdullah (NC) have joined hands with 4 other outfits to seek restoration of J&K's special status.

The grouping has been named People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration.

