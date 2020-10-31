|
Sean Connery dies at age 90
Sean Connery dies at age 90
Daniel Craig, the current actor playing James Bond, is paying tribute to the late actor Sean Connery,...
Oscar-winning Sean Connery, has died at age 90, according to the BBC who was informed by the...
The producers of James Bond have said they are “devastated” by the death of Sir Sean Connery at...
Sir Sean Connery, James Bond Actor, Dies Aged 90
Acting legend Sir Sean Connery has passed away at the age of 90.
The Scottish actor was best known for his lead role in the James Bond films between 1962 and 1971.
Connery was awarded an Oscar in..
Sean Connery Dies At Age 90
His family confirmed that the legendary actor died overnight in his sleep while in the Bahamas.
