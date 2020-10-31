Sean Connery dies at age 90

The producers of James Bond have said they are “devastated” by the death of Sir Sean Connery at...

Oscar-winning Sean Connery, has died at age 90, according to the BBC who was informed by the...

Daniel Craig, the current actor playing James Bond, is paying tribute to the late actor Sean Connery,...

LilacGirl_BidenHarris RT @Variety : Daniel Craig on Sean Connery: “Sir Sean Connery will be remembered as Bond and so much more. He defined an era and a style. Th… 16 seconds ago

🦋Julie(aka Juicy Jules)💕🇺🇸 Sean Connery, the legendary actor who defined the role of 'James Bond', dies at 90🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/ffzloteGih 12 seconds ago

takeit2thelmt 🌹🍷🌹 RT @sebroche : Death of a giant, the world without Sean Connery seems a little emptier. He delighted me all through my life with his wonderf… 11 seconds ago

Aldrin Rodriguez RT @BostonGlobe : Sean Connery made more than 60 films, including seven James Bond movies. He won an Academy Award for supporting actor for… 6 seconds ago

María de los Ángeles 💚 RT @IndieWire : Sean Connery Dies: He Invented the Action Hero and Embodied the ’60s Sexual Revolution https://t.co/gAIZuVv8hO https://t.co/… 2 seconds ago