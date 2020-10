Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese To Allow Parishes To Hold Earlier Masses On Christmas Eve Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:13s - Published 3 minutes ago Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese To Allow Parishes To Hold Earlier Masses On Christmas Eve The Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese is allowing parishes to hold masses earlier on Christmas Eve to limit crowd sizes. 0

