Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

More than one million lab-confirmed coronavirus cases recorded in UK

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:32s - Published
More than one million lab-confirmed coronavirus cases recorded in UK

More than one million lab-confirmed coronavirus cases recorded in UK

The UK has recorded more than one million lab-confirmed cases of coronavirussince the start of the outbreak, according to Government data.

Figuresreleased on Saturday show another 21,915 lab-confirmed cases were reported asof 9am, meaning the total now stands at 1,011,660.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Government Government System or group of people governing an organized community, often a state

Coronavirus in numbers: UK cases pass 1,000,000 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK cases pass 1,000,000

The UK has recorded more than one million lab-confirmed cases of coronavirussince the start of the outbreak, according to Government data. Figuresreleased on Saturday show another 21,915 lab-confirmed cases were reported asof 9am, meaning the total now stands at 1,011,660.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:34Published

Qatar strip search: Govt says baby dumped in bin in 'appalling attempt to kill her'

 A newborn baby at the centre of the Doha airport strip-search scandal was found in plastic bag and "buried under garbage" in a trash can, the Qatar Government..
New Zealand Herald

Massey shake-up: Science societies urge Govt to step in

 Calls for the Government to intervene in floated cuts to Massey University science academic staff have stepped up, with an urgent appeal to ministers by several..
New Zealand Herald

Related news from verified sources

New COVID Cases In The U.S. Surpass 90,000 In One Day

New COVID Cases In The U.S. Surpass 90,000 In One Day Watch VideoThe U.S. is set to hit another painful milestone in its fight against the coronavirus...
Newsy - Published

U.S. Coronavirus Cases Approach 9 Million With No End in Sight

Covid-19 cases are rapidly increasing in more than 20 states in a dangerous surge one governor...
NYTimes.com - Published

'Trench warfare' in Liege, Europe's new virus front

'Trench warfare' in Liege, Europe's new virus front Liege, Belgium (AFP) Oct 23, 2020 Shell-shocked hospital staff, some of whom have tested positive...
Terra Daily - Published


Tweets about this

iyamtoo

🌊T🌊🆘 RT @JoeBiden: More than 9 million cases of COVID-19 have been now confirmed in the United States — and more than 228,000 Americans have los… 22 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

US Passes 9 Million Mark For Coronavirus Cases [Video]

US Passes 9 Million Mark For Coronavirus Cases

There were more than 90,000 new cases reported in the country on Friday.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:13Published
Europe has now had more than 10 million coronavirus cases, says WHO [Video]

Europe has now had more than 10 million coronavirus cases, says WHO

It comes as new restrictions are implemented across Europe, including a fresh lockdown in France. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 03:07Published
COVID-19: India's testing capacity currently increased to more than 10.65 crore [Video]

COVID-19: India's testing capacity currently increased to more than 10.65 crore

As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India on October 30 reported single-day spike of 48,648 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 563 deaths in the same period,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:33Published