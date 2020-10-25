More than one million lab-confirmed coronavirus cases recorded in UK
The UK has recorded more than one million lab-confirmed cases of coronavirussince the start of the outbreak, according to
Government data.
Figuresreleased on Saturday show another 21,915 lab-confirmed cases were reported asof 9am, meaning the total now stands at 1,011,660.
