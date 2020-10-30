Chhattisgarh cop arrested for 'inflicting' burns on infant with cigarettes
Chhattisgarh cop arrested for 'inflicting' burns on infant with cigarettes
A police personnel was arrested for allegedly burning infant with cigarettes in Chhattisgarh's Balod.
Police said the accused was arrested after victim's mother filed a complaint against the accused.
"A complaint was lodged by the victim's mother against the accused, after which a case was registered.
Further investigation is on," a police official said.