Chhattisgarh cop arrested for 'inflicting' burns on infant with cigarettes

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:01s - Published
A police personnel was arrested for allegedly burning infant with cigarettes in Chhattisgarh's Balod.

Police said the accused was arrested after victim's mother filed a complaint against the accused.

"A complaint was lodged by the victim's mother against the accused, after which a case was registered.

Further investigation is on," a police official said.


