SRH vs RCB: 'Plan was to bowl wicket to wicket', says Sandeep Sharma on his performance

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by five wickets at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.
SRH's Sandeep Sharma said, "I have the responsibility to read the pitch as soon as possible and pass the message to other bowler.
Pitch was little bit sticky, so the plan was to bowl wicket to wicket as much as possible and change of phase and variations , we tried to do that and it came up nicely." While talking about the mood of the team, Sandeep said, "We have attitude of 'go and express' and the same attitude we'll apply in the next game, it's like do-or-die game for us." With this win, SunRisers Hyderabad have now climbed to the fourth spot in the points table with 12 points from 13 matches.
On the other hand, RCB is in second place with 14 points.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 13. Williamson's fifty went into vain as SRH hurtled to a 20-run defeat. SRH coach Trevor Bayliss over team's defeat said, "We have got some good young players, we are trying to get some experienced in the middle order. We have done well in the last few years scoring runs at the top in the order. It's probably more difficult battling conditions here in Dubai than back home." He further said, "Obviously, Shahbaz Nadeem coming in and played his first game and did pretty well. Sandeep Sharma is getting his confidence. Kane Williamson keeps scoring runs and is very consistent. We expect the runs going forward and hoping good score on the board." Irrespective of the loss, SRH remained on the fifth position in the points table.
After losing three games in a row, Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) ace batsman AB de Villiers said that he felt terrible. SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by five wickets at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday (October 31). "It's a terrible feeling. That's the nature of this tournament, if you lose 3 in a row, you can win 3 in a row too. Delhi game is big, we know. We'll have to come out with our best cricket on the day and if we do, things will look really well for us," said AB de Villiers in a press conference after the match.
After registering 88 runs win over Delhi Capitals, SunRisers Hyderabad's spinner Rashid Khan lauded skipper David Warner and said that he is capable of producing brilliant innings, he has done in the past and good to see him so aggressive today.
Suryakumar Yadav's spirited unbeaten innings of 79 off 43 balls guided Mumbai Indians to a five-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 48th match of IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. RCB's head coach Simon Katich expressed disappointment over the loss, saying MI "outplayed" Virat Kohli-led side. Katich, however, found positives in the match with performance of opening pair Devdutt Padikkal and Josh Philippe. MI has likely sealed its place in the playoffs as it has 16 points and is leading the IPL table. Meanwhile, RCB is on the 2nd spot but has lost its last two matches.
Delhi Capitals defeated Chennai Super Kings by five wickets at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 17. Chennai Super Kings' head coach Stephen Fleming said that if we would have got Dhawan earlier, it could have created pressure on Capitals. Dhawan played a not-out knock of 101 runs of 58 balls. Fleming said, "We gave Shikhar Dhawan a few lives and he was playing very aggressively, we could have got him early and would have put a little more pressure and the game would have turned out to be different." When questioned about the score put up by CSK, head coach expressed satisfaction on the target set by the team. "We felt pretty good. The back half was very promising. It took some good hitting to reach up to 180."