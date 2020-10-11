SRH Vs RCB: 'Losing three games in a row is terrible', says AB de Villiers

Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB) marked an 82-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Oct 12. Virat Kohli led-RCB restricted Dinesh Kartik led KKR to 112/9. KKR got a moderate start but its middle order collapsed soon after Shubham Gill got out. KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik praised AB de Villiers' performance in today's match. He said, "I think the pitch was a little bit slow, the wicket got a little slower. An ideal bat first kind of wicket. I think at various points of time, we had opportunities to create a little bit win rows but we got away with a few shots. The good thing was we bowled good areas but they played some great shots too. AB de Villiers showed why he is a very good player. It is not easy to score 80 runs in 5 over but he made it look much easier than it was."
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), on back of their all-round bowling performance knocked out Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 12. Performing with the bat first, RCB set a target of 194/2 with AB de Villiers' not out 73 run-inning. Later, the bowlers took charge and restricted KKR from getting the total. Washington Sundar and Chris Morris gave a brilliant performance by picking 2 wickets each. Sundar over team's win said, "I have been trying to keep simple in the game and that is what is working for me in this season. I didn't want to try new thing as we were playing in Sharjah and this is an important win for us." He further said, "The wicket slowed down a bit, before the game started we did feel that it might slow down as the game progresses. The way AB de Villiers batted literally made a difference."
SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by five wickets at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday. SRH's Sandeep Sharma said, "I have the responsibility to read the pitch as soon as possible and pass the message to other bowler. Pitch was little bit sticky, so the plan was to bowl wicket to wicket as much as possible and change of phase and variations , we tried to do that and it came up nicely." While talking about the mood of the team, Sandeep said, "We have attitude of 'go and express' and the same attitude we'll apply in the next game, it's like do-or-die game for us." With this win, SunRisers Hyderabad have now climbed to the fourth spot in the points table with 12 points from 13 matches. On the other hand, RCB is in second place with 14 points.
After registering 88 runs win over Delhi Capitals, SunRisers Hyderabad's spinner Rashid Khan lauded skipper David Warner and said that he is capable of producing brilliant innings, he has done in the past and good to see him so aggressive today.
Suryakumar Yadav's spirited unbeaten innings of 79 off 43 balls guided Mumbai Indians to a five-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 48th match of IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. RCB's head coach Simon Katich expressed disappointment over the loss, saying MI "outplayed" Virat Kohli-led side. Katich, however, found positives in the match with performance of opening pair Devdutt Padikkal and Josh Philippe. MI has likely sealed its place in the playoffs as it has 16 points and is leading the IPL table. Meanwhile, RCB is on the 2nd spot but has lost its last two matches.
Delhi Capitals defeated Chennai Super Kings by five wickets at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 17. Chennai Super Kings' head coach Stephen Fleming said that if we would have got Dhawan earlier, it could have created pressure on Capitals. Dhawan played a not-out knock of 101 runs of 58 balls. Fleming said, "We gave Shikhar Dhawan a few lives and he was playing very aggressively, we could have got him early and would have put a little more pressure and the game would have turned out to be different." When questioned about the score put up by CSK, head coach expressed satisfaction on the target set by the team. "We felt pretty good. The back half was very promising. It took some good hitting to reach up to 180."
Level of ammonia in Yamuna River in Delhi has increased with a layer of foam covering the sacred river. The situation led to some disruption in water supply in parts of the national capital. Earlier, water supply was disrupted as Sonia Vihar and Bhagirathi water treatment plants, which receive Yamuna water, were temporarily shut due to high level of ammonia in them.
The Vice-Chairman of Delhi Jal Board Raghav Chadha visited Sonia Vihar water treatment plant on October 31. He inspected ongoing work to resolve water issue. The water supply was disrupted as Sonia Vihar and Bhagirathi water treatment plants, which receive Yamuna water, were temporarily shut due to high level of ammonia in it. According to the Delhi Jal Board, about 70% of water supply in the national capital has been resumed. Speaking on this Chadha said, "Ammonia level had risen in Yamuna River so we had to shut two water treatment plants. Level of the pollutant is reducing now and the two plants have resumed operation. There'll be no problem in supply of water."
