SRH Vs RCB: 'Losing three games in a row is terrible', says AB de Villiers

After losing three games in a row, Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) ace batsman AB de Villiers said that he felt terrible.

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by five wickets at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday (October 31).

"It's a terrible feeling.

That's the nature of this tournament, if you lose 3 in a row, you can win 3 in a row too.

Delhi game is big, we know.

We'll have to come out with our best cricket on the day and if we do, things will look really well for us," said AB de Villiers in a press conference after the match.