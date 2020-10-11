Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

SRH Vs RCB: 'Losing three games in a row is terrible', says AB de Villiers

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:33s - Published
SRH Vs RCB: 'Losing three games in a row is terrible', says AB de Villiers

SRH Vs RCB: 'Losing three games in a row is terrible', says AB de Villiers

After losing three games in a row, Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) ace batsman AB de Villiers said that he felt terrible.

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by five wickets at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday (October 31).

"It's a terrible feeling.

That's the nature of this tournament, if you lose 3 in a row, you can win 3 in a row too.

Delhi game is big, we know.

We'll have to come out with our best cricket on the day and if we do, things will look really well for us," said AB de Villiers in a press conference after the match.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

AB de Villiers AB de Villiers South African cricketer

IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik praises AB de Villiers' performance after losing match to RCB [Video]

IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik praises AB de Villiers' performance after losing match to RCB

Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB) marked an 82-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Oct 12. Virat Kohli led-RCB restricted Dinesh Kartik led KKR to 112/9. KKR got a moderate start but its middle order collapsed soon after Shubham Gill got out. KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik praised AB de Villiers' performance in today's match. He said, "I think the pitch was a little bit slow, the wicket got a little slower. An ideal bat first kind of wicket. I think at various points of time, we had opportunities to create a little bit win rows but we got away with a few shots. The good thing was we bowled good areas but they played some great shots too. AB de Villiers showed why he is a very good player. It is not easy to score 80 runs in 5 over but he made it look much easier than it was."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:17Published
His batting made difference: Washington Sundar lavishes praise on AB de Villiers [Video]

His batting made difference: Washington Sundar lavishes praise on AB de Villiers

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), on back of their all-round bowling performance knocked out Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 12. Performing with the bat first, RCB set a target of 194/2 with AB de Villiers' not out 73 run-inning. Later, the bowlers took charge and restricted KKR from getting the total. Washington Sundar and Chris Morris gave a brilliant performance by picking 2 wickets each. Sundar over team's win said, "I have been trying to keep simple in the game and that is what is working for me in this season. I didn't want to try new thing as we were playing in Sharjah and this is an important win for us." He further said, "The wicket slowed down a bit, before the game started we did feel that it might slow down as the game progresses. The way AB de Villiers batted literally made a difference."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 00:59Published

Sunrisers Hyderabad Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL cricket team based in Hyderabad, India

SRH vs RCB: 'Plan was to bowl wicket to wicket', says Sandeep Sharma on his performance [Video]

SRH vs RCB: 'Plan was to bowl wicket to wicket', says Sandeep Sharma on his performance

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by five wickets at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday. SRH's Sandeep Sharma said, "I have the responsibility to read the pitch as soon as possible and pass the message to other bowler. Pitch was little bit sticky, so the plan was to bowl wicket to wicket as much as possible and change of phase and variations , we tried to do that and it came up nicely." While talking about the mood of the team, Sandeep said, "We have attitude of 'go and express' and the same attitude we'll apply in the next game, it's like do-or-die game for us." With this win, SunRisers Hyderabad have now climbed to the fourth spot in the points table with 12 points from 13 matches. On the other hand, RCB is in second place with 14 points.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:20Published
IPL 2020, SRH vs DC: Good to see David Warner so aggressive, says Rashid Khan [Video]

IPL 2020, SRH vs DC: Good to see David Warner so aggressive, says Rashid Khan

After registering 88 runs win over Delhi Capitals, SunRisers Hyderabad's spinner Rashid Khan lauded skipper David Warner and said that he is capable of producing brilliant innings, he has done in the past and good to see him so aggressive today.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:10Published

Royal Challengers Bangalore Royal Challengers Bangalore Bangalore based franchisee of the Indian Premier League

IPL 2020: MI outplayed us, says RCB head coach Simon Katich [Video]

IPL 2020: MI outplayed us, says RCB head coach Simon Katich

Suryakumar Yadav's spirited unbeaten innings of 79 off 43 balls guided Mumbai Indians to a five-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 48th match of IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. RCB's head coach Simon Katich expressed disappointment over the loss, saying MI "outplayed" Virat Kohli-led side. Katich, however, found positives in the match with performance of opening pair Devdutt Padikkal and Josh Philippe. MI has likely sealed its place in the playoffs as it has 16 points and is leading the IPL table. Meanwhile, RCB is on the 2nd spot but has lost its last two matches.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:36Published

Sharjah Cricket Stadium Sharjah Cricket Stadium Test cricket stadium in the United Arab Emirates

CSK head coach credits Dhawan's aggressive batting for DC's 5 wicket win [Video]

CSK head coach credits Dhawan's aggressive batting for DC's 5 wicket win

Delhi Capitals defeated Chennai Super Kings by five wickets at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 17. Chennai Super Kings' head coach Stephen Fleming said that if we would have got Dhawan earlier, it could have created pressure on Capitals. Dhawan played a not-out knock of 101 runs of 58 balls. Fleming said, "We gave Shikhar Dhawan a few lives and he was playing very aggressively, we could have got him early and would have put a little more pressure and the game would have turned out to be different." When questioned about the score put up by CSK, head coach expressed satisfaction on the target set by the team. "We felt pretty good. The back half was very promising. It took some good hitting to reach up to 180."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:12Published

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

Watch: Yamuna river covered with layer of foam in Delhi as ammonia level rises [Video]

Watch: Yamuna river covered with layer of foam in Delhi as ammonia level rises

Level of ammonia in Yamuna River in Delhi has increased with a layer of foam covering the sacred river. The situation led to some disruption in water supply in parts of the national capital. Earlier, water supply was disrupted as Sonia Vihar and Bhagirathi water treatment plants, which receive Yamuna water, were temporarily shut due to high level of ammonia in them.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:14Published
70% water supply restored in Delhi: Raghav Chadha [Video]

70% water supply restored in Delhi: Raghav Chadha

The Vice-Chairman of Delhi Jal Board Raghav Chadha visited Sonia Vihar water treatment plant on October 31. He inspected ongoing work to resolve water issue. The water supply was disrupted as Sonia Vihar and Bhagirathi water treatment plants, which receive Yamuna water, were temporarily shut due to high level of ammonia in it. According to the Delhi Jal Board, about 70% of water supply in the national capital has been resumed. Speaking on this Chadha said, "Ammonia level had risen in Yamuna River so we had to shut two water treatment plants. Level of the pollutant is reducing now and the two plants have resumed operation. There'll be no problem in supply of water."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:33Published

Tweets about this

educationalan

Alan Richard RT @GYMObrad: "It sucks": Positive tests among several Nelson Co. High football team members means early end to season, quest to halt three… 2 hours ago

GYMObrad

Brad Hughes "It sucks": Positive tests among several Nelson Co. High football team members means early end to season, quest to… https://t.co/3NbgcLuTES 2 hours ago

elmexingles

Elmexingles @CranebirdRovers You still haven’t answered how many games is three best players have played between themselves sin… https://t.co/srKC3usFDb 2 hours ago

JCapps_

Josh Capps Three games in a row we have taken the lead and failed to hold on. Extremely frustrating but we are not losing game… https://t.co/ZfuKRK9esz 3 hours ago

Naylor94

Luke @J_G31 It's the way we're losing though mate, our only shot on target today was a penalty that was saved? Didn't ha… https://t.co/6UhCxxc8S4 4 hours ago

OxfordMailOUFC

Oxford Mail OUFC Fleetwood had a dodgy start in L1, losing three of their first four. But 10pts from the last five games puts them i… https://t.co/qvD8cn8UTH 5 hours ago

SlimSmith5

Slim Smith @TJBradford1 I though coming in that State might win two, maybe three games. Oddly, that was based on my lack of co… https://t.co/96kspg7kAH 6 hours ago

TheSnortingBull

The Snorting Bull I could easily see State losing the next three games against Miami, FSU, and Liberty. In typical Doeren fashion,… https://t.co/TcrscbQyU4 6 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

IPL 2020, RR vs SRH : Battle of Aussies as Smith's Rajasthan take on David Warner's Hyderabad [Video]

IPL 2020, RR vs SRH : Battle of Aussies as Smith's Rajasthan take on David Warner's Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad started the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League with a couple of defeats. However, the team, led by David Warner has climbed the ladder and made its way into the top four as..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:39Published