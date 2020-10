England rugby coach Eddie Jones and fly half Owen Farrell hold a pressconference after the team beat Italy 34-5 in the Six Nations .

Scotland win in Wales for the first time since 2002 as Stuart McInally's try underpins a 14-10 Six Nations win at Parc y Scarlets.

Police confirm they will not investigate Barbarians players after they broke Covid-19 rules ahead of facing England.

Scrum-half Willi Heinz is ruled out of England's Six Nations finale against Italy with a leg injury.

Who will win the 2020 Six Nations? The 2020 Six Nations will end on Saturday. We take a look at how things mightpan out with Wales entertaining Scotland, England visiting Italy and Irelandtravelling to France.

England put themselves in prime position to win the Six Nations with a laboured bonus-point win against Italy.

England put themselves in prime position to win the Six Nations with a laboured bonus-point win against Italy.

Eddie Jones says England "didn't miss a beat" when their Six Nations preparations were affected by the cancellation of the Barbarians match.

England give Hill debut as Youngs wins 100th cap against Italy England head coach Eddie Jones says he has the "best squad to do the business" as he looks for a big win over Italy in the Six Nations

Eddie Jones says Ben Youngs can win 150 caps for England, with the scrum-half set to reach a century against Italy on Saturday.

Italy 5-34 England: Eddie Jones and Owen Farrell press conference England rugby coach Eddie Jones and fly half Owen Farrell hold a pressconference after the team beat Italy 34-5 in the Six Nations.