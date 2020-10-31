MAGA 'Mussolini' Kimberly Guilfoyle's Very Interesting Background

Former San Francisco district attorney Kimberly Guilfoyle has refashioned herself as a female version of President Donald Trump.

Now, she's a conservative influencer for legions of female Trump supporters and is dating President Donald Trump's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr. According to Business Insider, Guilfoyle got everyone talking with her speech at the virtual Republican National Convention in August.

Drawing comparisons to Mussolini and The Hunger Games' Effie Trinket, Guilfoyle is the former wife of Gov.

Gavin Newsom of California.

She was also once a host, and then later a regular contributor, at Fox News in New York.

However, she left the company under a cloud.

The former model was accused of sexual harassment by a female assistant, which Guilfoyle denies.

However, Fox settled with the assistant for $4 million.

Guilfoyle is credited with shaping Donald Trump, Jr.'s media presence from hapless son to a potential right-wing political powerhouse in his own right.