Michigan got exposed vs. Michigan State, could be in for ‘long season’ — Charles Woodson

Former Michigan Wolverines cornerback and Heisman Trophy winner Charles Woodson said a lot of credit goes to Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartans coaching staff for exposing Michigan's weak secondary in a 27-24 win on Saturday.

Woodson said if the Wolverines coaching staff doesn't fix things quickly, this could become a long season in Ann Arbor.