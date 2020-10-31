Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Tells Supporters Behind Closed Doors Campaign Plans To Contest Individual Ballots

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:42s - Published
Trump Tells Supporters Behind Closed Doors Campaign Plans To Contest Individual Ballots

Trump Tells Supporters Behind Closed Doors Campaign Plans To Contest Individual Ballots

For months, President Donald Trump has trailed Democratic opponent Joe Biden in the polls.

At the same time, Trump has incessantly stirred fears of widespread voter fraud, despite consistently being rebutted by election officials.

Now, Business Insider reports Trump told supporters at a closed-door event in Nashville that his campaign expects to dispute individual ballots.

Millions of Americans have cast their ballots by post as the coronavirus continues to sweep the US.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Study: Superspreader Trump Rallies Generated 30,000 COVID-19 Cases And Over 700 Deaths [Video]

Study: Superspreader Trump Rallies Generated 30,000 COVID-19 Cases And Over 700 Deaths

Researchers from Stanford University estimate President Donald Trump's series of campaign rallies have functioned as COVID-19 superspreader events. HuffPost reports Stanford University researchers say..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:47Published
Trump, Biden Hit Midwest In Final Days Leading To Election [Video]

Trump, Biden Hit Midwest In Final Days Leading To Election

President Trump and Joe Biden are continuing to try to drum up votes in the last few days before Nov. 3, both hitting the Midwest today. As usual, they are taking very different campaign strategies.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 03:20Published
Historic Numbers Recorded On Final Weekend Before Election Day, [Video]

Historic Numbers Recorded On Final Weekend Before Election Day,

With Election Day 4 days away, both candidates make their final preparations.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:51Published