Trump Tells Supporters Behind Closed Doors Campaign Plans To Contest Individual Ballots

For months, President Donald Trump has trailed Democratic opponent Joe Biden in the polls.

At the same time, Trump has incessantly stirred fears of widespread voter fraud, despite consistently being rebutted by election officials.

Now, Business Insider reports Trump told supporters at a closed-door event in Nashville that his campaign expects to dispute individual ballots.

Millions of Americans have cast their ballots by post as the coronavirus continues to sweep the US.