No costume, no problem: Snapchat's new lens helps users celebrate Halloween

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Snapchat has come up with lenses that can be used with a mobile camera and enable you to dress up in an AR costume or do the Monster Mash dance for celebrating Halloween at home.

These new Lenses are powered by 3D Full Body Tracking technology, and it's the first of its kind that's publicly available, works across platforms, and can be captured by both the front and rear-facing cameras.

Building from the recently-released 2D body tracking technology, 3D Full Body Tracking Lenses help Snapchatters express themselves and communicate with their friends in a whole new waySnapchat is releasing a set of more than 10 3D Full Body Tracking Lenses in Snapchat,which track 18 joints on the human body and apply 3D models to follow the movements of people in the camera's view.

So, one can be a Sorceress, a Zombie, or even the Dancing Hot Dog for Halloween this year.


