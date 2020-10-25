Fan Cave: John Cline
You listened to him for years on the airwaves at B94, but now he's in South Fayette and he has one of the coolest fan caves around, Rich and Daisy talk to John Cline about it!
This Saturday on Fan N'ATion (October 31)We have a special TREAT for you on JP Roofing FAN N'ATION with Rich Walsh and Daisy Jade, THIS SATURDAY, OCTOBER 31!WE FACE OFF IN A FLIP CUP CONTEST AGAINST RAVENS FANS. AND, WE’VE GOT A 412 FAN..
John Malecki: DIY ExpertLooking to make your fan cave unique? Former Steeler and do-it-yourself expert John Malecki has some tips for you!
John Milecki: DIY ExpertLooking to make your fan cave unique? Former Steeler and do-it-yourself expert John Milecki has some tips for you!