Fan Cave: John Cline

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 01:57s - Published
You listened to him for years on the airwaves at B94, but now he's in South Fayette and he has one of the coolest fan caves around, Rich and Daisy talk to John Cline about it!


