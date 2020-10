Could 2020 Election Top Highs Seen In Chicago In 1983 Mayoral Election? Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:46s - Published 3 minutes ago Could 2020 Election Top Highs Seen In Chicago In 1983 Mayoral Election? Experts expect the vote totals to break records in 2020, but as CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross reported, there is one total in particular that Chicago leaders are watching closely. That total is the 82 to 83 percent turnout seen when Mayor Harold Washington was elected in 1983. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Mike Craig @ragabonz If only Corbs was willing to do the same, he's been a labour politician for 46 years and has seen the hig… https://t.co/ZlxrDdxjgn 2 days ago

Related videos from verified sources Pete Buttigieg Campaigns In Western Pennsylvania



As President Trump campaigned through Pennsylvania, former South Bend Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg visited the Pittsburgh area to campaign for Joe Biden. KDKA's Jon Delano spoke with Mayor Pete about.. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:08 Published 1 hour ago KCK college student in Chicago navigates challenges to receive absentee ballot



Time is running out for a Kansas City, Kansas, resident who's attending college in Chicago to vote in the Tuesday's election. Miranda Baggett wants to vote. But on the Friday before the general.. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 03:20 Published 22 hours ago Chicago Prepares For Possible Unrest



CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other city officials on Friday vowed to ensure a safe and secure voting process on Election Day, and urged people to keep any.. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:58 Published 1 day ago