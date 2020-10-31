Global  
 

COVID-19: PM Boris Johnson announces lockdown across England till Dec 2

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:12s - Published
COVID-19: PM Boris Johnson announces lockdown across England till Dec 2

COVID-19: PM Boris Johnson announces lockdown across England till Dec 2

Prime Minister of Britain, Boris Johnson announced month-lock down England back into a national lockdown for one month till December 02.

People will only be allowed to leave home for "specific reasons".

Official figures showed that another 21,915 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19 on October 31, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,011,660.

The coronavirus-related deaths in Britain rose by 326 to 46,555, the data showed.

To bring life back to normal, countries, such as Britain, China, Russia and the United States and India are racing against time to develop coronavirus vaccines.


