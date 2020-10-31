Legendary James Bond Actor Sean Connery Dies At 90
Sean Connery, the Scottish actor known for his role as the legendary James Bond, has died at the age of 90; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.
Sean Connery Dies At 90The world is bidding a fond farewell to the first actor who portrayed James Bond. CBS News’ Tina Kraus reports.
Nicola Sturgeon pays tribute to Sir Sean ConneryScottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has paid tribute to Sir Sean Connery. The Scottish actor known for playing James Bond has died aged 90. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at..
Sir Sean Connery remembered as ‘world’s greatest Scot, the definitive Bond’Tributes have flooded in for Sir Sean Connery, who has died aged 90. Theproducers of the James Bond film franchise said they are “devastated” by thedeath of the star, as he was remembered as “the..