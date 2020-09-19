MAYOR NORTON REACTS TO TRUMP RALLY CROWDS

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 5 minutes ago

Nw 15?

"*25 mph covid cases are on the rise in minnesota and hospitals are starting to feel the impact throughout the midwest ?

"* raising concern for many.

Kimt news 3's samantha soto spoke with mayor norton today about the city's attempt to limit the spread of the virus.

"i'm outside olmsted county government center and i spoke to mayor norton about her concern regarding covid?

"*19 following yesterday's trump rally here in rochester."

On friday ?

"* the city of rochestr was able to accomodate president trump's campaign rally at r?

"*s?

"*t while meet state guidelines ?

"* with a hoe of preventing the spread of covid?

"*19.

The invite?

"*only event was limited to two hundred fifty people, and seats were well distanced ?

"**- but that wasn't the case outside the airport ?

"* where thousands gathered without an invitation.

"we were concerned with the crowd that grew outside the fence ?

"*?

"* it w frightening to see that many people unmasked, the only hope is that people took precautuions to distance."

She says covid?

"* 19 cases in the county will be monitored for the next couple of weeks following the rally.

Mayor norton tells me the city is doing everything they can to ensure the health and safety for everyone in the community.

In rochester, samantha soto kimt news 3.

With election day just three days away ?

"* mayor norton also wants to assure voters that polling places will be staffed with