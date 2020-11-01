Video Credit: WLFI - Published 1 minute ago

McCutcheon falls to Munster in straight sets at class 4A semi-state

Haven't made it to that stage in 31 years ... standing in the way for a trip to muncie ..

Munster ..

Mccutcheon fan: here we go mavs!

Here we go mavs is right!

This semi-state showdown held at nearby crawley center ..

Mccutcheon fans out in full force ..

The mavs lost to munster in four sets during the regular season ..

Sara sutter's group trying to flip the script ..

Good start here ..

Sheridan phillips ..

The senior hammers it home ..

The deficit is two ..

A little later in the opening set ..

Chloe chicoine ..

One of 13 kills on the afternoon for the sophomore ..

But munster holding off any type of mccutcheon run..

Haley melby picks up the ace ..

The mustangs take set no.

1 25-20 ..

Sutter ..

Chicoine and the mavericks trying to regroup ..

This will help ..

Check out the dig from shelbey carrico ..

Bella humphrey finishes the sequence with the kill..

We're tied at 18 ..

Could it galvanize sutter's mavs?

No ..

Lourdes torres was a monster for munster ..

The senior answers ..

The mustangs claims the second set 25-20 ..

The mccutcheon faithful in disbelief ..

It's team beat top-ranked h-s-e in regionals last weekend ..

Match point ..

Allie shondell serving ..

Lauren wallace ending things ..

Munster tops mccutcheon in straight sets to advance to the class 4-a state title game.

