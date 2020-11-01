Three years of Meadow Park Initiative

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 1 day ago

Trials are set in december helping families reach their full potential is what this local project is all about.

Kimt news 3's samantha soto was at friendship park today where families in the meadow park neighborhood came together to celebrate.

"i'm here in rochester at friendship park where today is the third annual meadow park initiative."

This iniative focuses on what the neighborhood wants to improve in their community.

A priority of the neighborhood has been renovating friendship park?

"* recently adding a new basketball court and play ground, thanks to funding from mayo clinic.

A local artist with the help of neighborhood kids designed a mural that was unveiled at today's celebration?

"* with the th of unity.

"i mean the whole idea is just if maybe we understand each other's cultures a little bit better, and recognize that each community has value, then i think we'll just do better as an overall community of rochester."

The mural currently features three cultures of the residents who helped with the design but the artist says she is willing to expand on this project in the future.

In rochester, samantha soto, meadow park initiative is a partnership between family service rochester, united way olmsted county, and intercultural mutual assitance