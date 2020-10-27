Global  
 

San Diego begins first day of in-person voting

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 01:37s
In-person voting kicked off in San Diego County on Saturday, welcoming voters to the polls early through Election Day.


Why I Vote: Amos Johnson Jr. [Video]

Why I Vote: Amos Johnson Jr.

San Diego pastor Amos Johnson Jr. recalls the first time he voted and why he has never taken the right to vote for granted,

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:14
Why I Vote: Iraqi immigrant finally feels true freedom [Video]

Why I Vote: Iraqi immigrant finally feels true freedom

Saba Yousif became a U.S. citizen in 2018, and she tells ABC 10News she is grateful for the freedom of choice and ability to vote for the first time.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:39
Voters in Washington D.C. willingly wait in long lines for the first day in-person early voting [Video]

Voters in Washington D.C. willingly wait in long lines for the first day in-person early voting

Voters were seen waiting in long lines in Washington, D.C. as the city started in-person early voting Tuesday (October 27).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:48