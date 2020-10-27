San Diego begins first day of in-person voting
In-person voting kicked off in San Diego County on Saturday, welcoming voters to the polls early through Election Day.
Why I Vote: Amos Johnson Jr.San Diego pastor Amos Johnson Jr. recalls the first time he voted and why he has never taken the right to vote for granted,
Why I Vote: Iraqi immigrant finally feels true freedomSaba Yousif became a U.S. citizen in 2018, and she tells ABC 10News she is grateful for the freedom of choice and ability to vote for the first time.
Voters in Washington D.C. willingly wait in long lines for the first day in-person early votingVoters were seen waiting in long lines in Washington, D.C. as the city started in-person early voting Tuesday (October 27).