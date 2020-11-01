North Georgia schools sweep GHSA softball state championships
-- it's state championship season for georgia softball... heritage, ringgold and gordon lee trading costumes for uniforms -- scaries for ribees -- and ring pops for that state champ bling, y'all!!!
Let's start with gordon lee.
Playing commerce for the ring.
Trojans up 2-0 in the 2nd.
Addison sturdivant slaps it to left... 2 on, no outs.
=== two at bats later, emma minghini grounds out, but not before jordan dyer scores.
3-0 gordon lee.
=== two outs on the board, just the way allie farrow likes it.
Look at this.
Great shot into left field.
Scores sturdivant and minghini.
5 run lead for the trojans.
=== gordon lee wins back to back state titles 8-2.
Heritage battling central carrollton at the same time, have to win twice to three pete... game 1 === generals lead by 1 in the 6th, textbook bunt from harper carstens moves the runner into scoring position... but no extra runs for the generals.
=== top 7, zoe wright throws the final out to win the first game 3-2.
=== forces a winner take all game 2.
Pitcher rachel gibson pitches seven scoreless innings -- strikes out the final batter, make it 3!!!
Generals go back-to-back- to-back in columbus... state champs, 4-0 the final.
Ringgold completes the sweep for the north georgia schools down in columbus.
Lady tigers take rockmart to extra innings, and win 7-6.
Second straight year ringgold, gordon lee and heritage have all three won state.
