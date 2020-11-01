North Georgia schools sweep GHSA softball state championships

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 1 week ago

-- it's state championship season for georgia softball... heritage, ringgold and gordon lee trading costumes for uniforms -- scaries for ribees -- and ring pops for that state champ bling, y'all!!!

Let's start with gordon lee.

Playing commerce for the ring.

Trojans up 2-0 in the 2nd.

Addison sturdivant slaps it to left... 2 on, no outs.

=== two at bats later, emma minghini grounds out, but not before jordan dyer scores.

3-0 gordon lee.

=== two outs on the board, just the way allie farrow likes it.

Look at this.

Great shot into left field.

Scores sturdivant and minghini.

5 run lead for the trojans.

=== gordon lee wins back to back state titles 8-2.

Heritage battling central carrollton at the same time, have to win twice to three pete... game 1 === generals lead by 1 in the 6th, textbook bunt from harper carstens moves the runner into scoring position... but no extra runs for the generals.

=== top 7, zoe wright throws the final out to win the first game 3-2.

=== forces a winner take all game 2.

Pitcher rachel gibson pitches seven scoreless innings -- strikes out the final batter, make it 3!!!

Generals go back-to-back- to-back in columbus... state champs, 4-0 the final.

Ringgold completes the sweep for the north georgia schools down in columbus.

Lady tigers take rockmart to extra innings, and win 7-6.

Second straight year ringgold, gordon lee and heritage have all three won state.

