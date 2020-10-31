Covid-19: British PM Boris Johnson announces lockdown for England till Dec 2
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced month-long lockdown for England till December 2, 2020.
Pubs and restaurants will shut unless serving takeaway food, while all leisure and entertainment venues and non-essential shops will close.
Schools will, however, remain open during the month-long lockdown.
People will only be allowed to leave home for 'specific reasons'.
The ramped-up response comes as Britain surpasses one million cases.
Britain recorded nearly 22,000 new infections on Saturday alone.
Data showed that the Covid-related deaths in Britain rose by 326 to 46,555.