Covid-19: British PM Boris Johnson announces lockdown for England till Dec 2

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced month-long lockdown for England till December 2, 2020.

Pubs and restaurants will shut unless serving takeaway food, while all leisure and entertainment venues and non-essential shops will close.

Schools will, however, remain open during the month-long lockdown.

People will only be allowed to leave home for 'specific reasons'.

The ramped-up response comes as Britain surpasses one million cases.

Britain recorded nearly 22,000 new infections on Saturday alone.

Data showed that the Covid-related deaths in Britain rose by 326 to 46,555.