Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Donald Trump predicts unstoppable 'great red wave'

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:24s - Published
Donald Trump predicts unstoppable 'great red wave'

Donald Trump predicts unstoppable 'great red wave'

US President Donald Trump has predicted a 'great red wave' of Republicanvoters will sweep him to a second term in Tuesday's election.

Mr Trump spoketo supporters at a rally in Pennsylvania.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

CBS Weekend News, October 31, 2020

 Trump and Biden hold campaign events on final weekend before Election Day; Drive-in horror shows for Halloween gain popularity in Japan amid pandemic
CBS News

Biden staff call 911 after bus swarmed by Trump supporters on Texas highway

 According to the Biden campaign, the vehicles surrounded the bus trying to slow it down in the middle of the highway or run it off the road.
USATODAY.com

Revisiting President Trump’s border wall promise

 In 2015, then-candidate Donald Trump campaigned on a promise to build a wall spanning the entire southern border with Mexico. Mireya Villarreal rode along with..
CBS News

Trump and Biden hold campaign events on final weekend before Election Day

 President Trump and Joe Biden are holding multiple rallies on the final weekend before Election Day. Both candidates are making a push to lock up Pennsylvania,..
CBS News

Pennsylvania Pennsylvania State in the northeastern United States

COVID-19 in spotlight in final campaign push [Video]

COVID-19 in spotlight in final campaign push

[NFA] Voters say the coronavirus outbreak is their top concern as President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden make a final push for support with a record number of Americans already voting early. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:39Published

US Election 2020: Biden and Trump in last weekend dash round swing states

 Joe Biden is in Michigan while Donald Trump arrives in Pennsylvania, both key to the White House race.
BBC News

Trump and Biden make a final push to win over Pennsylvania

 Both the Trump and Biden campaigns are going full tilt in Pennsylvania leading up to Election Day. With just three days left on the campaign trail, they hope to..
CBS News

Related news from verified sources

Trump praises his 'successful' debate performance

President Donald Trump reviewed his debate performance against Democrat Joe Biden, saying he thought...
USATODAY.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

President Donald Trump Blames Joe Biden For Pennsylvania's Past 'Economic Nightmare' [Video]

President Donald Trump Blames Joe Biden For Pennsylvania's Past 'Economic Nightmare'

Trump will be in Wilkes-Barre on Monday.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:24Published
Buttigieg Slams Trump Jr. For Saying COVID-19 Deaths Are 'Almost Nothing' [Video]

Buttigieg Slams Trump Jr. For Saying COVID-19 Deaths Are 'Almost Nothing'

Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg lashed out at the eldest son of President Donald Trump on Friday. On Thursday, Donald Trump Jr. falsely minimized the deaths related to..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:42Published
Trump Tells Supporters Behind Closed Doors Campaign Plans To Contest Individual Ballots [Video]

Trump Tells Supporters Behind Closed Doors Campaign Plans To Contest Individual Ballots

For months, President Donald Trump has trailed Democratic opponent Joe Biden in the polls. At the same time, Trump has incessantly stirred fears of widespread voter fraud, despite consistently being..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:42Published