Haunted Tunnel keeps Halloween thrills alive in Huntsville

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 1 minute ago

With haunted houses and trick-or-treating advised against, people are trying new things for Halloween.

I'm megan reyna.

While many might not be taking part in the classic halloween traditions-- people are finding new ways to get festive.

Waay 31's max cohan shows us a new spin on an halloween classic that folks are taking a shining to this year.

Take a look.

"in the midst of a pandemic people are looking at different ways to celebrate the holidays -- halloween included.

And that's why shine time super wash turned their car wash into a haunted tunnel."

Will clem -- director of wash operations, shine time "as this world is where it is right now, everybody needs a little laughter and a little time to get away and it's a good way to stay inside your car and out of the elements and still have a good time."

This year halloween is unlike any other ... with the c-d-c advising against activities like haunted houses and trick or treating -- people are trying new things.

Shine time super wash isn't the first car wash to offer a haunted tunnel -- but clem said he thinks this year is unique because of the pandemic...and people seem to be responding with lines backed up on to university drive on friday and saturday night.

Jody mcanally "just halloween -- wanting to get out here and put a fright in the kids."

Caleb "i like scary things and i thought it would be scary so i tried it out."

Even though it's a new experience for some, the old scares are still there..

Kingston & mason "it was fun and it was definitely scary, very scary.

Yeah, i was scared of the michael meyers at the end."

With a jump scare behind every corner, workers in costume were ready to spook drivers from the moment they entered the lot.

Even after they've made their way through the tunnel -- some facial expersions say more than words could.

Clem says even if you come prepared -- you'll still be scared.

"you don't expect people to just jump out from behind equipment in a tunnel, so it's pretty scary."

"now this is isn't the first year they've hosted the event, but it's something they're hoping to continue doing.

Reporting in huntsville, max cohan, waay 31 news."