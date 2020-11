Related videos from verified sources Outpouring for support after death of HamCo Cpl. Adam McMillan



The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office announced that Cpl. Adam McMillan, a deputy who was in critical condition after a crash with a Metro bus on Oct. 8, died of his injuries at University of Cincinnati.. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 02:04 Published 1 week ago Sheriff's Office mourns loss of Cpl. Adam McMillan



The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office announced that Cpl. Adam McMillan, a deputy who was in critical condition after a crash with a Metro bus on Oct. 8, died of his injuries at University of Cincinnati.. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 01:19 Published 1 week ago Sheriff: Cpl. Adam McMillan has died two weeks after crash



Authorities with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office announced that Cpl. Adam McMillan, a deputy who was in critical condition after a crash with a Metro bus on Oct. 8, died of his injuries on Friday... Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 01:19 Published 1 week ago