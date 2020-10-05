Cincinnati gets creative to celebrate Halloween 2020

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 01:57s - Published 3 minutes ago

NEW TONIGHT - THE PANDEMIC MAYBE A BIT OF A TRICK THISHALLOWEEN SO WE SENT WCPO 9NEWS REPORTER JOSH BAZAN TOFIND SOME áTREATS THIS YEAR -KEEPING ALL YOUR LITTLEMONSTERS SAFE - AND SPOOKY."It's certainly a differentkind of Halloween this yearand with that comes some newtakes on oldtraditions."Leafblower"You are looking at aNorthside candy chute.

Thereare many all around Northside."NOELLE WEDIG-JOHNSTON AND MANYOF HER NEIGHBORS IN NORTHSIDEDECIDED THEY COULDN'T LET THECORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC KEEP KIDSFROM GETTING CANDY THISHALLOWEEN."I mean on Halloween you wantto give kids candy and find away to doit.""It is different times andthe only way to make it betteris to try and take thepositives.

And what's more funthan having candy come out ofa chute?"PEOPLE USED CANDYCHUTES, GOODIES BAGS AND OTHERCREATIVE METHODS TO HAND OUTCANDY IN A SAFE, SOCIALLYDISTANTWAY."Three, two, one."IN FINDLAYMARKET"Well look at you."SHOP OWNERSSAY MORE PEOPLE TURNED OUT FORTHIS YEAR'S HALLOWEENCELEBRATION THAN THEY'VE SEENIN A LONGTIME."I think it's just reallygreat to see and for thesekids to have an opportunity tohave someplace safe to come.Someplace that's familiar forthe kids in theneighborhood.""I know it's a lot on the kidsand it's a lot on the adultstoo just having to be cautiousand trying to make sure thatyour kids have fun.

So this isreal nice.

This is a niceevent.""It's way different.

It's adifferent atmosphere.

But I'mglad to see that a lot ofpeople are participating andthis whole mask thing is veryimportant."WHILE THISWHILE THIS HALLOWEEN WASDIFFERENT IN SO MANY WAYS, ITSEEMED EVERYONE TRIED THEIRHARDEST TO KEEP THE SPIRIT OFTHE HOLIDAYSTRONG."Thank you!" "Thanks forcoming.""And it does, it just bringsthe community together ingeneralpositivity.""We don't know what nextHalloween will look like butsome of the families we spoketo say these candy chutes arehere to stay.

In Northside, JBWCPO 9 News."