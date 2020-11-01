Fall Back Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 5 minutes ago 10/31/2020_Fallback 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Just-Dan RT @just_dan_now: Trying to convince the bartender that closing time is not for another hour the day the clocks fall back. #ReconstructingM… 6 seconds ago MCCRichmond Fall Back TIME CHANGE: https://t.co/ZT0uU0SrOo 8 seconds ago ciardha RT @JenKirkman: My favorite thing on daylight savings fall back is to go to bed an hour earlier so that I get hours more sleep. #iamfun 11 seconds ago jiayang🌊 RT @fontanillajosel: low maintenance friends, those who you don't see or talk to often but when y'all meet up you fall back right where you… 40 seconds ago Streets RT @SinSaavedra: Ok I gave up on Fall Guys. I was raging to much. Back to Destiny 2 unless you guys have some other games that you think… 41 seconds ago 🎃🦦SpookyOtter🦦🎃 You never know how drunk you are til you’re peeing and almost fall back into the tub 42 seconds ago No Justice No Peace @DavidSandbeck I don’t know about you, but I can no longer tolerate hearing Obama’s voice. He is indeed coaching h… https://t.co/XzxPIHnbNe 46 seconds ago Jamila Young RT @FOX61News: As the saying goes, it's once again time to “fall back.” ⏰ Remember to turn your clocks back for #DaylightSavingTime today!… 58 seconds ago

