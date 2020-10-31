Candidates on Mississippi ballot make final appearances prior to Election Day

Luxury Apartments In New York City Hiring Security, election unrestWestend61/Getty Images Many of Manhattan's high-end residents are hiring armed security guards to protests its residents amid fears over Election Day unrest, the New York Post reported. Some buildings..
What to expect in stock market Election DayFinancial analyst Steve Budin talks about what to expect in the stock market as we approach Election Day.
Race for Congress - Bacon vs. EastmanHow the candidates feel about their chances on election day.