High School Girls Soccer: Dwenger Claims Program's Third State Title

Senior Cecilia Garrett came up with the game-winning save in penalty kicks as Bishop Dwenger girls soccer defeated Cathedral to claim the program's first state championship since 2006 on Saturday.

Everyone..well bishop dwenger girls soccer has had october 31, 2020 circled on its calendar for a while now, and it has nothing to do with costumes or candy..after falling in the 2-a state championship game last season, the saints had to wait 363 days for another shot at the title..and on saturday, they finally got it...???we head down to fishers high school... second-ranked dwenger taking on #4 cathedral..???scorless when we pick up the action late second half... corner kick for the irish... beautiful ball in, but the header hits the crossbar... saints able to clear it... and we go to overtime..???no scoring in either o-t, so this one gets decided in penalty kicks... lauren caldwell can win it here for cathedral, but she's turned away by cecelia garrett..

Still tied after one round of pk's, so we go to sudden death..???dwenger goes first... grace morris..

Calmly tucks it away... saints have the advantage...???irish need a goal to stay alive... but garrett comes up clutch again... the senior ends her high school soccer career with that save...???as the saints claim their first state championship since 2006, 1-0 your final... congrats to the saints on the program's third state title, and