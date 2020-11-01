High School Football: Southwood Cruises Past Caston

Global  
 

Video Credit: WFFT - Published
1A #3 Southwood punched its ticket to the sectional 44 championship game with a 56-0 win over Caston on Saturday.

???we make our way to wabash now..

A little saturday morning football at southwood... knights hosting caston in sectional 44 semifinal action..???and 1-a's third-ranked knights wasted no time establishing their dominance in this one... that was the first play of the game for the comets, blown up by memphis hiner..???southwood forces a quick three and out... and here they come now on their firspossession of the game... elijah sutton gets the handoff on the sweep... that gets the knights deep into caston territroy..???and this is when you know it's gonna be a good day... alex farr turns what should have been a sack into a touchdown..

Dawson filip makes the grab... just like they used to do it on the playground..???knights win 56-0... they'll visit adams




