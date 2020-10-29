Barack Obama nails a three-pointer while campaigning with Biden in Michigan: Watch|Oneindia News

Global  
 

Watch the video of Former US President Barack Obama nailing a three-pointer while campaigning with Biden in Michigan.

'That's what I do,' Obama yells after nailing the three, before lowering his VOTE mask and yelling again, 'That's what I do!'.

Barack Obama displayed his basketball skills, tweeting the video of the casual three-pointer from his own account with the words 'Shoot your shot.'In the video, aides in the gym seem stunned that Obama nailed the three, with one yelling, 'Walk off!'


