Daylight saving time to end Sunday, despite lawmakers' vote

Video Credit: KEZI - Published 4 minutes ago

Community charter school.

Despite lawmakers attempts to keep daylight saving time all year round -- the clocks will fall back in just a few hours.

Daylight saving time officially ends at 2 a.m.

On sunday, despite a law passed last year -- that would have meant oregon had the same time 'year-round.'

But -- that change would only take effect if other west coast states and the federal government signed on.

A bill to approve the change*stalled in the california senate.

Permah-nint daylight saving would allow for an extra hour of light in the evening, which supporters say -- could save energy and lead to increased economic activity.

Some people we spoke with today say they can see why there are mixed feelings around it.

"i get used to the sun light and then we have to move the clock back or move the clock forward.

It always is an adjustment and yet i'm used to it because i've had it my whole life.

It's a like a signaling of the seasons, so i could go either way" 'daylight saving time' is observed from the second sunday in march until the first sunday in november.

Last year, president donald trump also expressed support for making