OHA: 555 new COVID-19 cases, 14 new deaths
We begin with scary coronavirus numbers on this halloween weekend.
With more than 9-million confirmed covid-19 cases...the united states has now broken a global daily new case record.
In oregon -- we saw 14 new covid-19 deaths today.
This is only the second time the state has reported 14 deaths in a single day.
The last time was on july 28th.
One of the new deaths is a 75 year old man in lane county who had underlying conditions.
Our statewide death toll is up to 689 tonight.
This comes just one day after the state set a new record of most cases in a single day with 600 on friday.
Today -- we didn't see quite as many.
The oregon health authority reported 555 new cases today -- bringing our statewide total to 44 thousand