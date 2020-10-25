Video Credit: KEZI - Published 5 minutes ago

OHA: 555 new COVID-19 cases, 14 new deaths

Us im jillian smukler.

We begin with*scary coronavirus numbers on this halloween weekend.

With more than 9- million confirmed covid-19 cases...the united states has now broken a*global daily new case record.

In oregon -- we saw 14 new covid-19 deaths today.

This is only the second time the state has reported 14 deaths in a single day.

The last time was on july 28th.

One of the new deaths is a 75 year old man in lane county who had underlying conditions.

Our statewide death toll is up to 689 tonight.

This comes just one day after the state set a new record of most cases in a single day with 600 on friday.

Today -- we didn't see quite as many.

The oregon health authority reported 555 new cases today -- bringing our statewide total to 44 thousand