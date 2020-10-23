'PM Modi rallying in Bihar as no one will vote CM': Chirag
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:07s - Published
'PM Modi rallying in Bihar as no one will vote CM': Chirag
LJP chief Chirag Paswan commented on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's political rallies in the upcoming Bihar polls.
He said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself is conducting so many rallies in Bihar.
He is putting in a lot of effort because everyone knows that not a single Bihari is going to vote in the name of the present CM, Nitish Kumar." Chirag added, "Why are BJP leaders bowing their heads before such a corrupt CM?
Such remarks disappoint their own party workers and voters.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Bihar's Chhapra on November 01 ahead of second round of voting in the state for the state assembly elections. In the rally, Prime Minister Modi assured free grains for poor till Chhath puja. PM Modi said, "We have ensured free grains for poor till Diwali and Chhath puja. No woman should worry about how she will celebrate Chhath puja."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Bihar's Chhapra on November 01 ahead of second round of voting in the state for the state assembly elections. PM Modi during the rally claimed that the first phase of voting has cleared that Nitish Kumar is all set to form government again. He further said, "Today, Bihar has 'double-engine ki sarkar'. On the other hand, there are two 'Yuvaraj' of whom one is from 'jungle raj.' The double-engine NDA government is capable of serving the people of Bihar."
As Bihar polls are approaching, LJP Chief Chirag Paswan during a press conference targeted Chief Minister over alcohol availability in the state. "They talk about prohibition of alcohol but then it is available everywhere. The CM says that alcohol is being smuggled. But when he knows about these activities why isn't he working to stop these. Why does he get defensive when he's asked about it," said Paswan.
National president Lok Janshakti Party Chirag Paswan slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar by comparing him with 'Mahishasura' over Munger violence. He said that the people of the state which he termed goddess Durga bhakts, will tell CM Kumar that how will they kill (vadh) the 'Mahishasuri' government on voting day.
BJP chief JP Nadda on October 31 cleared that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will still be the leader of NDA in Bihar even if BJP gets more seats than partner Janata Dal (United) (JDU) in Bihar Assembly elections. During a massive roadshow in Bihar's Hajipur, Nadda said "One can clearly see, BJP-JDU-HAM-VIP will form govt with clear 2/3rd majority so there is no question of fewer seats. People remember Lalu Yadav's misgovernance and Nitish Kumar's good governance. People want development. Even if we get more seats, Nitish Kumar ji will still be our leader." The first phase of the Bihar Assembly polls concluded on October 28, while the remaining two phases of voting are scheduled to be held on November 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on Nov 10.
Congress leader and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh (MP), Kamla Nath who is in the middle of controversy for his speeches ahead of bypolls in the state, took a sharp jibe at BJP. "They'll (BJP) talk about buying you but they don't know that their leaders may be salable but MP's voters aren't...Not applicable to you but I say at other places, if they offer you money take it but take decision to safeguard future," said Kamal Nath. Earlier on October 30, Election Commission had revoked the star campaigner status of Congress leader Kamal Nath, citing repeated violations of Model Code of Conduct.The bypolls to 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to take place on November 3.