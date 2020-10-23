'PM Modi rallying in Bihar as no one will vote CM': Chirag

LJP chief Chirag Paswan commented on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's political rallies in the upcoming Bihar polls.

He said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself is conducting so many rallies in Bihar.

He is putting in a lot of effort because everyone knows that not a single Bihari is going to vote in the name of the present CM, Nitish Kumar." Chirag added, "Why are BJP leaders bowing their heads before such a corrupt CM?

Such remarks disappoint their own party workers and voters.

CM himself knows he's not going to win."