Ruling party leads in Georgia’s parliamentary vote: Exit polls

The Georgian Dream party secures a minimum number of votes necessary to form a one-party government, according to various exit polls.

Georgia elections: Candidates campaign on the war next door The country’s opposition parties hope a significantly modified electoral system will prevent the Georgian Dream party from securing a third term.

TBILISI (Reuters) – The ruling Georgian Dream party declared victory in a parliamentary election in ex-Soviet Georgia on Saturday after four exit polls put it..

Georgia set for more protests amid claims of vote-rigging in election The ruling Georgian Dream party won with around 48% of the vote, but the opposition movement has cried foul. View on euronews

Cardi B wants the court to know what she's already made clear -- she and Offset are good again ... and she's calling off the divorce. Cardi's filed docs in..

Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin and Oregon in particular are at risk for increased militia activity, according to a recent study.

37-yr-old man from Hyderabad killed in Georgia A 37-year-old man, Mohammed Arif Mohiuddin from Hyderabad was killed in United States's Georgia on November 01. Speaking to ANI, wife of victim, Mehnaz Fathima said, "Me and my father wants to travel to the US for conducting his final rites there."

Georgia (U.S. state) State in the southeastern United States

Thousands of opposition supporters took to the streets of Georgia's capital Tbilisi on Sunday to...

TBILISI (Reuters) – The ruling Georgian Dream party declared victory in a parliamentary election in...