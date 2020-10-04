Global  
 

Ruling party leads in Georgia’s parliamentary vote: Exit polls

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:03s - Published
Ruling party leads in Georgia's parliamentary vote: Exit polls

Ruling party leads in Georgia’s parliamentary vote: Exit polls

The Georgian Dream party secures a minimum number of votes necessary to form a one-party government, according to various exit polls.


Georgia set for more protests amid claims of vote-rigging in election [Video]

Georgia set for more protests amid claims of vote-rigging in election

The ruling Georgian Dream party won with around 48% of the vote, but the opposition movement has cried foul. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:46Published

Ruling party leads in tight election in Georgia-exit polls

 TBILISI (Reuters) – The ruling Georgian Dream party declared victory in a parliamentary election in ex-Soviet Georgia on Saturday after four exit polls put it..
WorldNews
Georgia elections: Candidates campaign on the war next door [Video]

Georgia elections: Candidates campaign on the war next door

The country’s opposition parties hope a significantly modified electoral system will prevent the Georgian Dream party from securing a third term.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:36Published

Ruling party leads in tight election in Georgia-exit polls

Ruling party leads in tight election in Georgia-exit polls TBILISI (Reuters) – The ruling Georgian Dream party declared victory in a parliamentary election in...
WorldNews - Published

Thousands demand new vote in Georgia after ruling party claims victory: "All of Georgia's opposition parties are united in the decision...

Thousands of opposition supporters took to the streets of Georgia's capital Tbilisi on Sunday to...
Upworthy - Published


Georgia: Thousands protest election results, demand fresh poll [Video]

Georgia: Thousands protest election results, demand fresh poll

Georgia's opposition parties and their supporters refuse to recognise the result of a parliamentary election they say was stolen.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:25Published
Georgia's ruling party claims victory in parliamentary vote [Video]

Georgia's ruling party claims victory in parliamentary vote

Georgia's governing party claimed victory in a tightly contested parliamentary election Saturday, but an opposition alliance around an ex-president who has spent years in self-imposed exile refused to..

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:35Published
Kyrgyzstan goes to polls amid vote-buying allegations [Video]

Kyrgyzstan goes to polls amid vote-buying allegations

Pro-government parties expected to win significant number of seats in polls marred by allegations of vote-buying.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:40Published