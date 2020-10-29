Bihar polls | 'Double engine NDA govt pitted against oppn's 2 Yuvaraj': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a veiled attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav.

Slamming the Mahagathbandhan leadership in the state, PM Modi said that the two 'Yuvaraj' are busy fighting to save their throne.

The Prime Minister was addressing a rally in poll-bound Bihar's Chhapra.

"Today, Bihar has 'double-engine ki sarkar' which is committed to development.

On the other hand, there are two 'Yuvaraj' who are fighting to save their throne," he said.

PM Modi is scheduled to address four rallies on Sunday.

The first phase of Bihar elections to 71 seats was held on October 28.

The remaining 172 assembly constituencies will go to polls on November 3 and November 7.

The results are scheduled to be declared on November 10.