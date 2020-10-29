Bihar polls | 'Double engine NDA govt pitted against oppn's 2 Yuvaraj': PM Modi

LJP chief Chirag Paswan commented on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's political rallies in the upcoming Bihar polls. He said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself is conducting so many rallies in Bihar. He is putting in a lot of effort because everyone knows that not a single Bihari is going to vote in the name of the present CM, Nitish Kumar." Chirag added, "Why are BJP leaders bowing their heads before such a corrupt CM? Such remarks disappoint their own party workers and voters. CM himself knows he's not going to win."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Bihar's Chhapra on November 01 ahead of second round of voting in the state for the state assembly elections. In the rally, Prime Minister Modi assured free grains for poor till Chhath puja. PM Modi said, "We have ensured free grains for poor till Diwali and Chhath puja. No woman should worry about how she will celebrate Chhath puja."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Bihar's Chhapra on November 01 ahead of second round of voting in the state for the state assembly elections. PM Modi during the rally claimed that the first phase of voting has cleared that Nitish Kumar is all set to form government again. He further said, "Today, Bihar has 'double-engine ki sarkar'. On the other hand, there are two 'Yuvaraj' of whom one is from 'jungle raj.' The double-engine NDA government is capable of serving the people of Bihar."
BJP chief JP Nadda on October 31 cleared that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will still be the leader of NDA in Bihar even if BJP gets more seats than partner Janata Dal (United) (JDU) in Bihar Assembly elections. During a massive roadshow in Bihar's Hajipur, Nadda said "One can clearly see, BJP-JDU-HAM-VIP will form govt with clear 2/3rd majority so there is no question of fewer seats. People remember Lalu Yadav's misgovernance and Nitish Kumar's good governance. People want development. Even if we get more seats, Nitish Kumar ji will still be our leader." The first phase of the Bihar Assembly polls concluded on October 28, while the remaining two phases of voting are scheduled to be held on November 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on Nov 10.
BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on October 31 slammed Congress leader and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh for calling him a 'dog' and said that he is a dog as he is a people's servant. "Kamal Nath ji calls me a dog, yes I am a dog because I am a servant of the people... because a dog protects its owner and if someone brings corrupt and ill-intended policies then this dog will attack that person," said Scindia.
Maharashtra government led-Shiv Sena party leader, Sanjay Raut slammed Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party's (JKPDP) chief, Mehbooba Mufti over her remark on Article 370. "Be it Farooq Abdullah or Mehbooba Mufti, if someone talks about taking China's help to challenge India's Constitution, then they should be arrested and sent to Andaman for 10 years. How are they roaming free?" said Sanjay Raut, while talking to media. Raut also shared his favourite choice for the position of chief minister of Bihar, he said "I am following him (Tejashwi Yadav) from the long time, he is brilliant among the youngsters (sons of political party leaders in several states) who came into politics."
During a roadshow in Bihar's Hajipur on October 31, BJP national president JP Nadda questioned RJD's poll promise of providing 10 lakh jobs and said how will they give 10 lakh jobs, they made over 20 lakh people migrate from Bihar. "How will they give 10 lakh jobs? They made over 20 lakh people leave Bihar. They should first tender an apology. Why did Nitish Kumar ji leave them? Because misgovernance and good governance cannot go hand-in-hand," said Nadda on RJD's poll promise.
Minister of State (MoS) for Health and Family Welfare, Ashwini Kumar Choubey hit at Congress and RJD and asked to be aware of 'Gappu, Pappu and Lappu'. He said, "One who couldn't even pass 10th standard is commenting on Nitish Kumar who had been an engineer. These Congress and RJD people wrote the story of corruption. So, be aware of these Gappu, Pappu and Lappu."
Addressing a public rally ahead of Bihar polls in Daraunda assembly constituency of Siwan district on October 29, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "15 years ago, some people put Bihar..