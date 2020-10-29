Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bihar polls | 'Double engine NDA govt pitted against oppn's 2 Yuvaraj': PM Modi

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:18s - Published
Bihar polls | 'Double engine NDA govt pitted against oppn's 2 Yuvaraj': PM Modi

Bihar polls | 'Double engine NDA govt pitted against oppn's 2 Yuvaraj': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a veiled attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav.

Slamming the Mahagathbandhan leadership in the state, PM Modi said that the two 'Yuvaraj' are busy fighting to save their throne.

The Prime Minister was addressing a rally in poll-bound Bihar's Chhapra.

"Today, Bihar has 'double-engine ki sarkar' which is committed to development.

On the other hand, there are two 'Yuvaraj' who are fighting to save their throne," he said.

PM Modi is scheduled to address four rallies on Sunday.

The first phase of Bihar elections to 71 seats was held on October 28.

The remaining 172 assembly constituencies will go to polls on November 3 and November 7.

The results are scheduled to be declared on November 10.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

'PM Modi rallying in Bihar as no one will vote CM': Chirag [Video]

'PM Modi rallying in Bihar as no one will vote CM': Chirag

LJP chief Chirag Paswan commented on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's political rallies in the upcoming Bihar polls. He said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself is conducting so many rallies in Bihar. He is putting in a lot of effort because everyone knows that not a single Bihari is going to vote in the name of the present CM, Nitish Kumar." Chirag added, "Why are BJP leaders bowing their heads before such a corrupt CM? Such remarks disappoint their own party workers and voters. CM himself knows he's not going to win."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:07Published
Bihar polls: PM Modi assures free grains for poor till Chhath puja in Chhapra rally [Video]

Bihar polls: PM Modi assures free grains for poor till Chhath puja in Chhapra rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Bihar's Chhapra on November 01 ahead of second round of voting in the state for the state assembly elections. In the rally, Prime Minister Modi assured free grains for poor till Chhath puja. PM Modi said, "We have ensured free grains for poor till Diwali and Chhath puja. No woman should worry about how she will celebrate Chhath puja."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:52Published

Yuvraj Singh Yuvraj Singh Indian cricketer

Bihar polls: There are two 'Yuvaraj' of whom one is from 'jungle raj', says PM Modi [Video]

Bihar polls: There are two 'Yuvaraj' of whom one is from 'jungle raj', says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Bihar's Chhapra on November 01 ahead of second round of voting in the state for the state assembly elections. PM Modi during the rally claimed that the first phase of voting has cleared that Nitish Kumar is all set to form government again. He further said, "Today, Bihar has 'double-engine ki sarkar'. On the other hand, there are two 'Yuvaraj' of whom one is from 'jungle raj.' The double-engine NDA government is capable of serving the people of Bihar."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:13Published

'What happened to double Yuvraj in UP will repeat in Bihar': PM Modi takes a dig at Rahul, Tejashwi

 PM Narendra Modi, while addressing a public rally in Chhapra, Bihar, said that Bihar has a double engine government that is committed to the development of the..
DNA

Bihar Bihar State in Eastern India

Who said BJP cannot be defeated?: Chidambaram

 Former union minister P Chidambaram on Saturday said that the opposition parties must believe that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) can be defeated and the upcoming..
IndiaTimes

Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi Indian politician

Opposition will lose face if I speak up: Rajnath

 Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday rejected former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s claims over Chinese transgression in Ladakh as “baseless” and said..
IndiaTimes

Tejashwi's guru Rahul Gandhi should apologise to country over Pulwama: MoS Nithyanand Rai

 "Pakistan accepted the responsibility of Pulwama attack, I want to ask Tejashwi Yadav that when will his political guru Rahul Gandhi apologise to the country for..
IndiaTimes

National Democratic Alliance National Democratic Alliance Coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party and its alliances

Nitish Kumar will be our leader even if BJP gets more seats: JP Nadda [Video]

Nitish Kumar will be our leader even if BJP gets more seats: JP Nadda

BJP chief JP Nadda on October 31 cleared that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will still be the leader of NDA in Bihar even if BJP gets more seats than partner Janata Dal (United) (JDU) in Bihar Assembly elections. During a massive roadshow in Bihar's Hajipur, Nadda said "One can clearly see, BJP-JDU-HAM-VIP will form govt with clear 2/3rd majority so there is no question of fewer seats. People remember Lalu Yadav's misgovernance and Nitish Kumar's good governance. People want development. Even if we get more seats, Nitish Kumar ji will still be our leader." The first phase of the Bihar Assembly polls concluded on October 28, while the remaining two phases of voting are scheduled to be held on November 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on Nov 10.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:43Published

Indian National Congress Indian National Congress Political party in India

Watch: In a slip of tongue, BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia appeals people to 'vote for hand' in MP bypolls

 The Madhya Pradesh Congress took a swipe at Scindia and tweeted, "Scindia ji, the people of Madhya Pradesh assure you that they will hit the hand symbol on..
DNA
Yes I am a dog because I serve people: Scindia on Kamal Nath's remark [Video]

Yes I am a dog because I serve people: Scindia on Kamal Nath's remark

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on October 31 slammed Congress leader and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh for calling him a 'dog' and said that he is a dog as he is a people's servant. "Kamal Nath ji calls me a dog, yes I am a dog because I am a servant of the people... because a dog protects its owner and if someone brings corrupt and ill-intended policies then this dog will attack that person," said Scindia.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:13Published

Tejashwi Yadav Tejashwi Yadav Former Indian cricketer and politician

Tejashwi Yadav poses 11 questions to PM Modi ahead of his rallies in Bihar

 "I want to ask the Honorable Prime Minister the following questions related to the betterment and development of Bihar because according to the NITI Aayog..
IndiaTimes
Mehbooba should be arrested and sent to Andaman for 10 years: Sanjay Raut on her remark over Article 370 [Video]

Mehbooba should be arrested and sent to Andaman for 10 years: Sanjay Raut on her remark over Article 370

Maharashtra government led-Shiv Sena party leader, Sanjay Raut slammed Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party's (JKPDP) chief, Mehbooba Mufti over her remark on Article 370. "Be it Farooq Abdullah or Mehbooba Mufti, if someone talks about taking China's help to challenge India's Constitution, then they should be arrested and sent to Andaman for 10 years. How are they roaming free?" said Sanjay Raut, while talking to media. Raut also shared his favourite choice for the position of chief minister of Bihar, he said "I am following him (Tejashwi Yadav) from the long time, he is brilliant among the youngsters (sons of political party leaders in several states) who came into politics."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:14Published

Rashtriya Janata Dal Rashtriya Janata Dal Political party in India

RJD made over 20 lakh people leave Bihar, how will they give 10 lakh jobs: JP Nadda [Video]

RJD made over 20 lakh people leave Bihar, how will they give 10 lakh jobs: JP Nadda

During a roadshow in Bihar's Hajipur on October 31, BJP national president JP Nadda questioned RJD's poll promise of providing 10 lakh jobs and said how will they give 10 lakh jobs, they made over 20 lakh people migrate from Bihar. "How will they give 10 lakh jobs? They made over 20 lakh people leave Bihar. They should first tender an apology. Why did Nitish Kumar ji leave them? Because misgovernance and good governance cannot go hand-in-hand," said Nadda on RJD's poll promise.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:05Published
Be aware of 'Gappu, Pappu and Lappu': MoS Choubey hits at Congress, RJD [Video]

Be aware of 'Gappu, Pappu and Lappu': MoS Choubey hits at Congress, RJD

Minister of State (MoS) for Health and Family Welfare, Ashwini Kumar Choubey hit at Congress and RJD and asked to be aware of 'Gappu, Pappu and Lappu'. He said, "One who couldn't even pass 10th standard is commenting on Nitish Kumar who had been an engineer. These Congress and RJD people wrote the story of corruption. So, be aware of these Gappu, Pappu and Lappu."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:16Published

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

'Pak minister admitted role in Pulwama attack': Rajnath Singh hits out at oppn [Video]

'Pak minister admitted role in Pulwama attack': Rajnath Singh hits out at oppn

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recalled the 2019 Pulwama terror attack which left as many as 40 CRPF jawans dead. Singh attacked Congress over its remarks linking the ghastly attack to Lok Sabha..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:08Published
Bihar polls: No poor has religion or caste now, development is for all, says CM Yogi [Video]

Bihar polls: No poor has religion or caste now, development is for all, says CM Yogi

Addressing a public rally ahead of Bihar polls in Daraunda assembly constituency of Siwan district on October 29, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "15 years ago, some people put Bihar..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:51Published
‘BJP & LJP will form govt in Bihar’: Chirag Paswan after 1st phase of polls [Video]

‘BJP & LJP will form govt in Bihar’: Chirag Paswan after 1st phase of polls

LJP Chief Chirag Paswan has said that that Nitish Kumar’s time as Chief Minister is up and he will not return to power. Chirag Paswan said that the BJP and LJP would form government in the state..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:24Published