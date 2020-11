Sophie Turner will voice Princess Charlotte in ‘The Prince’, Gary Janetti’s upcoming animated series which takes a satirical look at the royal family through the eyes of Prince George.

Also reported by • Just Jared Jr

Sophie Turner is joining the cast of the animated series The Prince, which is a satirical look at the...

Daily Entertainment News Sophie Turner to voice Princess Charlotte in The Prince - Sophie Turner will voice Princess Charlotte in ‘The Princ… https://t.co/uCav1QNtpU 14 hours ago

Alpha Bucks Sophie Turner Will Voice Princess Charlotte in Animated Series — See the Hilarious Announcement! https://t.co/J2qJjJgla7 14 hours ago

Metro Will you be watching? https://t.co/hRZkR62YJd 11 hours ago

riahchan RT @TheWrap : Sophie Turner will voice Princess Charlotte in @HBOMax 's animated series "The Prince," based on @GaryJanetti 's parody Prince G… 10 hours ago

dinorah alexander RT @people : Sophie Turner Will Voice Princess Charlotte in Animated Series — See the Hilarious Announcement!​ https://t.co/DyCwc9QdsJ 6 hours ago

The Pioneer #Entertainment : Actress Sophie Turner will be lending her voice for the character of Princess Charlotte in upcoming… https://t.co/HHSOyiFMlY 1 hour ago

MSN South Africa Sophie Turner Will Voice Princess Charlotte in Animated Series — See the Hilarious Announcement! @sophiet https://t.co/dPE4p0BDlW 2 minutes ago