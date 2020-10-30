Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday hear what resident think about it

Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 02:09s - Published
Daylight saving time ends on Sunday hear what resident think about it
Daylight saving time ends on Sunday hear what resident think about it

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dos_spearboy15

Niño B. Javier RT @theunhrdtruth: Don't miss out on our next episode "Water to Wine" this Sunday on its NEW TIME SLOT at 8:00 p.m. EST as daylight saving… 9 seconds ago

dad_chips

Frank Chips RT @portmanteauface: Daylight saving time ends soon so don’t forget to set back your expectation of living in a progressive society no long… 9 minutes ago

AirRiderHover

Air Rider Hovercraft Daylight Saving Time Ends! #daylightsaving #socialdistancing #selfisolation #airrider #hovercraft… https://t.co/CENecYz8PC 12 minutes ago

nbcbayarea

NBC Bay Area Every spring we set our clocks forward an hour, and every fall we set them back, but why? Before you “fall back” an… https://t.co/f9dCo6cWF6 12 minutes ago

MEEKSVS

Michau van Speyk RT @CTVToronto: ICYMI: Clocks turn back tonight as daylight saving time ends https://t.co/hT9pT6Qprv 12 minutes ago

MEEKSVS

Michau van Speyk RT @NEWSTALK1010: #REMINDER Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday morning, so before you go to bed tonight, set your clocks "back" one… 23 minutes ago

author_rea

Melissa Rea-Author RT @iquitsmokingcig: Daylight Saving Time Ends Tonight Halloween 2020 Don't Forget Get an extra hour of Sleep 😀😀 https://t.co/wcs10r89… 25 minutes ago

Len29454358

Retired RT @DrPresage: Did you turn your clocks back? Daylight Saving Time ends ... 28 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Daylight saving time to end Sunday, despite lawmakers' vote [Video]

Daylight saving time to end Sunday, despite lawmakers' vote

Daylight saving time to end Sunday, despite lawmakers' vote

Credit: KEZIPublished
Despite Prop 7 passing, Californians will still have to turn back the clock [Video]

Despite Prop 7 passing, Californians will still have to turn back the clock

Two years ago, California voted to get rid of daylight savings time. So why are we turning our clocks back on Sunday?

Credit: KHSLPublished
REMINDER: Daylight Saving Time Ends Sunday Giving Us An Extra Hour Of Sleep [Video]

REMINDER: Daylight Saving Time Ends Sunday Giving Us An Extra Hour Of Sleep

Daylight Saving Time will end at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1. This means time will "fall back" from 2 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday -- so remember to change back any clocks that do not automatically update.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:29Published