Daylight saving time ends on Sunday hear what resident think about it

Niño B. Javier RT @theunhrdtruth: Don't miss out on our next episode "Water to Wine" this Sunday on its NEW TIME SLOT at 8:00 p.m. EST as daylight saving… 9 seconds ago

Frank Chips RT @portmanteauface: Daylight saving time ends soon so don’t forget to set back your expectation of living in a progressive society no long… 9 minutes ago

NBC Bay Area Every spring we set our clocks forward an hour, and every fall we set them back, but why? Before you “fall back” an… https://t.co/f9dCo6cWF6 12 minutes ago

Michau van Speyk RT @CTVToronto: ICYMI: Clocks turn back tonight as daylight saving time ends https://t.co/hT9pT6Qprv 12 minutes ago

Michau van Speyk RT @NEWSTALK1010: #REMINDER Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday morning, so before you go to bed tonight, set your clocks "back" one… 23 minutes ago

Melissa Rea-Author RT @iquitsmokingcig: Daylight Saving Time Ends Tonight Halloween 2020 Don't Forget Get an extra hour of Sleep 😀😀 https://t.co/wcs10r89… 25 minutes ago