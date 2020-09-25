PM Modi announces Rs 1 lakh crore for agriculture infrastructure in Samastipur rally

Ahead of second round of polling in state Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Bihar's Samastipur on November 01.

During the rally, PM Modi announced fund of Rs 1 lakh crores for agriculture infrastructure for our farmers.

PM Modi said, "BJP has decided to form 1,000 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) for farmers in Bihar.

Also, Central Govt has created a fund of Rs 1 lakh crores for agriculture infrastructure for our farmers."