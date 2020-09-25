PM Modi announces Rs 1 lakh crore for agriculture infrastructure in Samastipur rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Bihar's Samastipur on November 01. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Union Minister Giriraj Singh were also present in the rally. PM Modi said that livelihoods which are becoming the inspiration of self-reliant families and self-reliant Bihar today, are giving strength to the NDA. Narendra Modi said, "Those livelihoods, which are becoming the inspiration of self-reliant families and self-reliant Bihar today, are giving strength to the NDA. House-to-school, school-toilets that gave dignity to sisters and daughters, liberated from the waiting of darkness, are forming the NDA government." He further said, "On one side, NDA is committed to democracy, and on the other side is 'parivar tantra gathbandhan'. NDA government is for 'sabka saath, sabka vikas.'" Earlier he had held a rally in Chhapra.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold 12 election rallies in Bihar informed party's Bihar election In-charge Devendra Fadnavis on October 16. "PM Modi to hold 12 election rallies in Bihar. In Sasaram, Gaya and Bhagalpur on 23rd Oct. On 28th Oct, PM to hold rallies in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Patna. On 1st November, in Chahapra, East Champaran and Samastipur. On 3rd Nov, in West Champaran, Saharsa and Araria," said Fadnavis ahead of Bihar election.
While addressing a press conference in the national capital on October 06, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister, Prakash Javadekar said, "As per orders of the Central Government, cinemas/ theatres/multiplexes will be re-opening from October 15. All COVID-19 guidelines and Standard Operating Protocols (SOPs) issued by IandB Ministry must be followed at all cinema halls/theatres." "Halls have been directed to operate with up to 50% of their seating capacity. Online ticket booking will be encouraged everywhere," IandB minister added.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) staged protest against the agriculture reform bills in Bihar's Gaya. Workers of RJD called it 'black law'. "We're protesting anti-farmer laws which must be repealed by the Central Government. It'll only benefit corporations and will lead to the closure of all mandis," said Murshid Alam, the RJD's district president. The protester also submits a memorandum against the bills to District Magistrate. Despite the several protests on roads, the Parliament passed the reform bills.
Congress leader Kamal Nath took a sharp jibe at BJP ahead of MP bypolls. The former MP CM said that their leaders may be salable but voters of MP aren't. "This government was made with buying and selling. But I know that people of MP will give them a befitting reply. They don't know that their leaders may be salable but MP voters aren't," he said. On Friday, Election Commission revoked the star campaigner status of Kamal Nath over repeated violations of the Model Code of Conduct. Recently, Kamal Nath referred to BJP's Imarti Devi as an 'item' in a poll rally, sparking a row. Imarti Devi is contesting the byelections on BJP ticket from Dabra. Bypolls to 28 seats in MP is scheduled to take place on November 3. The byelection results are slated to be declared on November 10.
