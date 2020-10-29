Global  
 

US Polls 2020: Lady Gaga urges people to vote on Nov 3rd, says 'will vote for Joe Biden'|Oneindia

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:18s - Published
Lady Gaga is leaving no stone unturned in urging her social media followers to get out and vote in the US Presidential elections 2020.

In the latest video that she posted on her twitter account she says that she will vote for America which mean that she'll vote for Joe Biden.

US Presidential polls are slated to take place on November 3rd.

This as the Coronavirus Pandemic is raging in United states.

