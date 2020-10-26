Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IPL 2020: 'Men in Yellow' to clash with KXIP

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:27s - Published
IPL 2020: 'Men in Yellow' to clash with KXIP

IPL 2020: 'Men in Yellow' to clash with KXIP

Chennai Super Kings all set to clash with Kings XI Punjab in Abu Dhabi on November 01.

CSK are the bottom-placed team in IPL points table.

Meanwhile, KXIP is on the fifth position in the points table.

KXIP have the last chance to make it to playoffs.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Chennai Super Kings Chennai Super Kings Chennai based franchisee of the Indian Premier League

IPL 2020: Stephen Fleming opens up on what went wrong for CSK [Video]

IPL 2020: Stephen Fleming opens up on what went wrong for CSK

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis played knocks of 62 and 48 respectively as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by nine wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 01, and ended opposition team's hopes to reach the play-offs. While addressing the press conference, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming said, "We really struggled to find the combinations suiting the conditions. We played well in the first match but didn't continue it for the next couple of matches. We felt we had holes in the team. We will sit and try to fill that spot based on forms.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:55Published
IPL 2020: CSK head coach showers praises on 'key player' Ruturaj Gaikwad [Video]

IPL 2020: CSK head coach showers praises on 'key player' Ruturaj Gaikwad

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming said that the team is pleased from the performance of Ruturaj Gaikwad, who played knocks of 62 runs in today's match and helped CSK win the match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by nine wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 01. He said, "We always had in our mind that Gaikwad is going to be our key player. We are pleased from his performance."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:26Published
Will hurt for some time: KL Rahul after KXIP out of IPL 2020 [Video]

Will hurt for some time: KL Rahul after KXIP out of IPL 2020

Kings XI Punjab's chances for qualifying for play-offs of IPL 2020 were ended on November 01 after Chennai Super Kings, which is already out of the race for the play-offs, defeated the KL Rahul-led team by nine wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Speaking on the loss, KXIP captain KL Rahul said the team gave itself a lot of chance to qualify for the play-offs, and they were hoping to get through. Rahul added that this loss will hurt him for a "little while". CSK easily chased the mediocre target of 153 with the help of a clinical innings by in-form opener Ruturaj Gaikwad who sailed his team with an unbeaten 62 off 49 balls.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:35Published
IPL 2020: KL Rahul reflects on mistakes that ended KXIP's play-off hopes [Video]

IPL 2020: KL Rahul reflects on mistakes that ended KXIP's play-off hopes

After KXIP's run in IPL 2020 ended by losing against CSK in what was a virtual eliminator for the KL Rahul-led side on November 01 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Rahul said they wanted to post a big score after coming to bat first, but failed to stitch crucial partnerships that were needed for a 180+ score. Rahul also admitted that their side didn't soak up the pressure well needed in a high stakes game like that. CSK easily chased the mediocre target of 153 with the help of a clinical innings by in-form opener Ruturaj Gaikwad who sailed his team with an unbeaten 62 off 49 balls.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:29Published

Kings XI Punjab Kings XI Punjab Cricket team

Morgan helps KKR keep alive play-off hopes in IPL but Royals are out

 Kolkata Knight Riders keep their Indian Premier League play-off hopes alive, but Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab are eliminated.
BBC News

Indian Premier League Indian Premier League Twenty20 cricket league in India

IPL 2020: KKR skipper Morgan credits bowlers for victory over Rajasthan Royals [Video]

IPL 2020: KKR skipper Morgan credits bowlers for victory over Rajasthan Royals

The Captain of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Eoin Morgan said that his team had given everything to their performances to win the match against Rajasthan Royals at Dubai International Stadium on November 1. "The most impressive thing was collective bowling, I thought we were absolutely outstanding, everybody from Pat Cummins' first over to Kamlesh Nagarkoti's final over really did execute everything that we spoke about before the game," said Eoin Morgan in a press conference after the match. "So, given that we have given everything to our performance today, the mood in the camp is good regardless of qualification. Now we feel that we've given everything that we have," Morgan added. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat Rajasthan Royals by 60 runs in the 54th match of IPL2020. With this win, KKR have moved to the fourth spot in the points table with 14 points from 14 matches. On the other hand, Royals have been knocked out of the tournament with this loss.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:39Published

Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi Federal capital of the United Arab Emirates

Mohamed Bin Zayed phones Macron, condemns terrorist attacks in France

 Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, condemned the..
WorldNews

Tweets about this

Rieana44723820

Rieana @B9BIE Unpopular oppinion. Either the green or the yellow. The reds clash 4 hours ago

DavidRN3

Davd Thomas @ramboliwa @simonrug @PremierSportsTV Of course they are, for fucks sake have you seen the tackle, accidental clash of heads yellow at best 4 hours ago

GoldNinja11

ghoul-d ninja 🎃💞 @sackboy5055 i never noticed there was a discrepancy either, its very odd. i think the orange looks better personal… https://t.co/H1T12vpzI1 5 hours ago

Sheenaw76

Wayne Sheen @jones_267 I know. They said no mitigation but a much smaller player, who was leaning towards the tackler to brace… https://t.co/4tIT1kdMQP 6 hours ago

Matiasisback

Matt I'm no expert but how can head clash be red card. Surely just pen or yellow at worse? #SCAvEDI 7 hours ago

Stanley99025173

Stanslim ✊🇳🇬 RT @OL_English: 3' Marcelo picks up the game's first yellow card after a clash with Yilmaz. #LOSCOL 0-0 7 hours ago

OL_English

Olympique Lyonnais 🇬🇧🇺🇸 3' Marcelo picks up the game's first yellow card after a clash with Yilmaz. #LOSCOL 0-0 7 hours ago

liiizzyjones

cannabliss @TFrump Lmfao unfortunately nothing really. I've never gone yellow cause I think it'll clash with my skin. I've use… https://t.co/9H2eHNFuLQ 8 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

IPL 2020:'No one will ever say Chris is 41', says KXIP's KL Rahul over his sparkling 99 runs against RR [Video]

IPL 2020:'No one will ever say Chris is 41', says KXIP's KL Rahul over his sparkling 99 runs against RR

Kings XI Punjab's team Captain, KL Rahul lauded Chris Gayle, saying that one more good inning from left-handed West Indies batsman in next game will make them win. A sparkling 99 from Chris Gayle took..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:07Published
KXIP vs RR, IPL 2020 : Raiphi Gomez excited for Rajasthan and Punjab must win match | Oneindia News [Video]

KXIP vs RR, IPL 2020 : Raiphi Gomez excited for Rajasthan and Punjab must win match | Oneindia News

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will clash with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 50 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Abu Dhabi on the 30th of October. KXIP would want to continue their fightback and..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:11Published
IPL 2020: Gayle greatest T20 player, should never retire, says KXIP's Mandeep [Video]

IPL 2020: Gayle greatest T20 player, should never retire, says KXIP's Mandeep

Resurgent KXIP defeated KKR by 8 wickets in the 46th match of IPL 2020 in Sharjah on October 26, on the back of 100 plus partnership between opener Mandeep Singh and experienced Chris Gayle, who scored..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:33Published