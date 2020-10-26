IPL 2020: 'Men in Yellow' to clash with KXIP

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis played knocks of 62 and 48 respectively as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by nine wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 01, and ended opposition team's hopes to reach the play-offs. While addressing the press conference, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming said, "We really struggled to find the combinations suiting the conditions. We played well in the first match but didn't continue it for the next couple of matches. We felt we had holes in the team. We will sit and try to fill that spot based on forms.
Kings XI Punjab's chances for qualifying for play-offs of IPL 2020 were ended on November 01 after Chennai Super Kings, which is already out of the race for the play-offs, defeated the KL Rahul-led team by nine wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Speaking on the loss, KXIP captain KL Rahul said the team gave itself a lot of chance to qualify for the play-offs, and they were hoping to get through. Rahul added that this loss will hurt him for a "little while". CSK easily chased the mediocre target of 153 with the help of a clinical innings by in-form opener Ruturaj Gaikwad who sailed his team with an unbeaten 62 off 49 balls.
The Captain of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Eoin Morgan said that his team had given everything to their performances to win the match against Rajasthan Royals at Dubai International Stadium on November 1. "The most impressive thing was collective bowling, I thought we were absolutely outstanding, everybody from Pat Cummins' first over to Kamlesh Nagarkoti's final over really did execute everything that we spoke about before the game," said Eoin Morgan in a press conference after the match. "So, given that we have given everything to our performance today, the mood in the camp is good regardless of qualification. Now we feel that we've given everything that we have," Morgan added. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat Rajasthan Royals by 60 runs in the 54th match of IPL2020. With this win, KKR have moved to the fourth spot in the points table with 14 points from 14 matches. On the other hand, Royals have been knocked out of the tournament with this loss.
Kings XI Punjab's team Captain, KL Rahul lauded Chris Gayle, saying that one more good inning from left-handed West Indies batsman in next game will make them win. A sparkling 99 from Chris Gayle took..
Resurgent KXIP defeated KKR by 8 wickets in the 46th match of IPL 2020 in Sharjah on October 26, on the back of 100 plus partnership between opener Mandeep Singh and experienced Chris Gayle, who scored..