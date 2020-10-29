The Crown Season 4 Trailer

Global  
 

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:42s - Published
The Crown Season 4 - Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: Bend.

Or Break.

As the 1970s are drawing to a close, Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) and her family find themselves preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles (Josh O'Connor), who is still unmarried at 30.

As the nation begins to feel the impact of divisive policies introduced by Britain's first female Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson), tensions arise between her and the Queen which only grow worse as Thatcher leads the country into the Falklands War, generating conflict within the Commonwealth.

While Charles’ romance with a young Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin) provides a much-needed fairytale to unite the British people, behind closed doors, the Royal family is becoming increasingly divided.

Starring Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies, Helena Bonham Carter, Ben Daniels, Gillian Anderson, Emma Corrin, Charles Dance, Josh O'Connor, Erin Doherty, Emerald Fennell release date November 15, 2020 (on Netflix)


