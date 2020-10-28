Global  
 

Love Weddings & Other Disasters Movie - Diane Keaton, Jeremy Irons, Maggie Grace

Love Weddings & Other Disasters Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A multi-story romantic comedy about the people who work on weddings to create the perfect day for a loving couple -- while their own relationships are outlandish, odd, crazy, and far from perfect.

Directed by Dennis Dugan starring Diane Keaton, Jeremy Irons, Maggie Grace, Diego Boneta, Andrew Bachelor release date December 4, 2020 (in theaters and on VOD)


"Love, Weddings & Other Disasters" - cast: Diane Keaton, Jeremy Irons, Jesse McCartney, Veronica Ferres, Todd Stashwick, Maggie Grace, Caroline Portu, Dennis Staroselsky, JinJoo Lee, Melinda Hill, Andrew Bachelor, Chandra West, Diego Boneta

*Release date :* December 04, 2020 *Synopsis :* "Love, Weddings & Other Disasters" is about the...
