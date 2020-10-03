Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Corgi puppy has the cutest battle ever with equally tiny pumpkin

Video Credit: Rumble Studio - Duration: 01:42s - Published
Corgi puppy has the cutest battle ever with equally tiny pumpkin
Looks like this corgi puppy found a new foe! Happy Halloween!

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ONWILDWINGZ

Erika B🌺 Corgi puppy has the cutest battle ever with equally tiny pumpkin https://t.co/lKXaSMwH5D via @Yahoo 7 hours ago

LLeary1961

[email protected] Corgi puppy has the cutest battle ever with equally tiny pumpkin https://t.co/66Zjq9fTed via @Yahoo 8 hours ago

carbared

Carol Corgi puppy has the cutest battle ever with equally tiny pumpkin https://t.co/vYEvcoEgjZ via @Yahoo 9 hours ago

lcky2020

kychick Corgi puppy has the cutest battle ever with equally tiny pumpkin https://t.co/kcQzA2XFGp via @Yahoo 10 hours ago

TeachinIt123

Felicia Darling Corgi puppy has the cutest battle ever with equally tiny pumpkin https://t.co/664Je0CQh7 via @Yahoo 11 hours ago

GabbyLacebark

Gabby Lacebark Corgi puppy has the cutest battle ever with equally tiny pumpkin https://t.co/NJwxXAFmyL via @Yahoo 11 hours ago

CLPetrolati

🎼 Christine Petrolati 🦻🏻 Here ya go George Conway... You’re Welcome! :) Corgi puppy has the cutest battle ever with equally tiny pumpkin… https://t.co/m5LEmymUr5 11 hours ago

shadylady43934

Sadie Rogers Corgi puppy has the cutest battle ever with equally tiny pumpkin https://t.co/M2dLSiq2Gv via @Yahoo 12 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Huge Newfie and tiny Spaniel have epic and adorable battle [Video]

Huge Newfie and tiny Spaniel have epic and adorable battle

Samson the Newfoundland and Rambo the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel have challenged each other to an epic brawl. The decide the living room inside the home seems like a perfect place for this battle. ..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:35Published