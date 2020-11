CBS3 Pet Project: Bonding With Your Pet



Animal advocate Carol Erickson shares some ways you can bond with your pet. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 05:04 Published 1 week ago

CBS3 Pet Project: What It Means When Your Dog, Cat Gets The 'Zoomies'



Carol Erickson joins CBS3 for this week's Pet Project. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 05:12 Published 2 weeks ago