Super Typhoon Goni smashes into the Philippines destroying homes
Super Typhoon Goni smashed into the Philippines this morning (November 1st) with strong wind and heavy rain.
SonaliRanade Super Typhoon Goni smashes into a Philippines already suffering from pandemic and earlier storms https://t.co/5F8UtogEMv 1 second ago
Paul Fisher Super Typhoon Goni smashes into a Philippines already suffering from pandemic and earlier storms https://t.co/UG4C9QQJYP 11 minutes ago
Experiment Subject - City Promdi RT @angeli_alba: #RollyPH Superthypoon #Goni—world’s strongest tyhpon of 2020–smashes into the #Philippines, which is already reeling from… 27 minutes ago
Paul Anforth Super Typhoon Goni smashes into a Philippines already suffering from pandemic and earlier storms https://t.co/8Xrb3MweaX 38 minutes ago
Ann Maloney Super Typhoon Goni smashes into a Philippines already suffering from pandemic and earlier storms https://t.co/3rQOStejUi 39 minutes ago
Al Bree #RollyPH Superthypoon #Goni—world’s strongest tyhpon of 2020–smashes into the #Philippines, which is already reelin… https://t.co/mIlL4nmx7d 59 minutes ago
Angeli Alba-Pascual #RollyPH Superthypoon #Goni—world’s strongest tyhpon of 2020–smashes into the #Philippines, which is already reelin… https://t.co/zZDEXLMCRq 1 hour ago
Dr. D.J. 🇨🇦 ✝️ 🌈 Super Typhoon Goni smashes into the Philippines, heads toward capital https://t.co/LZgVNoh7QS 1 hour ago
Typhoon Goni batters the PhilippinesAt least four people have died and nearly 350,000 are in evacuation centres as a super typhoon hits the Philippines.
Super Typhoon Goni blasts street in PhilippinesSuper Typhoon Goni smashed into the Philippines this morning (November 1st) killing at least four people.
Boy swims through Philippines streets flooded by Typhoon GoniSuper Typhoon Goni smashed into the Philippines this morning (November 1) bringing strong wind, heavy rain and severe floods.