Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Trump or Biden: what the outcome of the US election might mean for trade with the EU Since Donald Trump's ascension to the presidency in 2016, relations with the EU have often been turbulent, not least over trade. Unreported Europe investigates how the outcome of the upcoming election may affect tariffs and taxes which have flown in either direction during the last four years. View on euronews

By Alexander Tanas CHISINAU (Reuters) - Moldovans started to vote in a presidential election on Sunday in which the pro-Russian incumbent Igor Dodon is bidding..

Michel Barnier leaves ongoing Brexit talks in London Michel Barnier has left today's ongoing talks with the UK government on a post-Brexit trade deal. The EU's chief negotiator said the discussions were an "ongoing process". Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Brexit briefing: 63 days until the end of the transition period The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Brexit briefing: 62 days until the end of the transition period The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Brexit briefing: 61 days until the end of the transition period The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.