Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch: Alleged gangster Mukhtar Ansari's hotel demolished in UP's Ghazipur

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:40s - Published
Watch: Alleged gangster Mukhtar Ansari's hotel demolished in UP's Ghazipur

Watch: Alleged gangster Mukhtar Ansari's hotel demolished in UP's Ghazipur

A hotel belonging to alleged gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was demolished on November 1.

Hotel Ghazal, situated in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur, was demolished by government officials.

The property was reportedly probed by the SDM earlier this year.

Irregularities were reportedly found in sale of land, construction, and the master plan.

Appeals by Ansari's family to prevent demolition were reportedly dismissed by the authorities.

Ansari, an MLA of the Bahujan Samaj Party, is currently lodged in jail.

Watch the full video for more.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mukhtar Ansari Mukhtar Ansari Indian politician (born 1963)

Watch: Mukhtar Ansari's Ghazal Hotel demolished by UP Police [Video]

Watch: Mukhtar Ansari's Ghazal Hotel demolished by UP Police

Mukhtar Ansari's Ghazal Hotel in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur was demarcated by police on November 01. JCB machines were used to bring down the structure. The action was taken after the district magistrate rejected the appeal of Mukhtar Ansari's wife and sons to save the hotel. Heavy force has been deployed in the region due to security purposes.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:08Published

Ghazipur Ghazipur City in Uttar Pradesh, India


Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh State in India

Uttar Pradesh emerges as top destination for investment, 1.35 lakh jobs to be created

 In order to facilitate the investment process, the UP government has already allotted 426-acre land for several projects.
DNA

Indian doctor duped into buying 'Aladdin's lamp' after genie show

 Two men who duped a doctor into buying an "Aladdin's lamp" for €80,000 - and even conjured up a fake genie - have been arrested in India, authorities have..
WorldNews

Bahujan Samaj Party Bahujan Samaj Party Indian political party

Big jolt to Mayawati as 5 BSP MLAs join Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party

 The five MLAs have withdrawn their support to the BSP's official candidate, Ramji Gautam, for the Rajya Sabha biennial elections.
DNA

Tweets about this