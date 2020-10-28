Watch: Alleged gangster Mukhtar Ansari's hotel demolished in UP's Ghazipur

A hotel belonging to alleged gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was demolished on November 1.

Hotel Ghazal, situated in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur, was demolished by government officials.

The property was reportedly probed by the SDM earlier this year.

Irregularities were reportedly found in sale of land, construction, and the master plan.

Appeals by Ansari's family to prevent demolition were reportedly dismissed by the authorities.

Ansari, an MLA of the Bahujan Samaj Party, is currently lodged in jail.

